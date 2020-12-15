Angela Nickel, Jon Watts honored for service on KPS board

KEARNEY — Outgoing Kearney Public Schools board members Angela Nickel and Jon Watts were recognized at Monday night’s meeting for their service to education.

Nickel served on the board for eight years.

Watts served one term that ended in 2016, but then joined as an appointed member two years ago to fill the vacancy left by Tim Higgins.

Neither board member ran in this year’s election. Dave Brandt and Steve Gaasch were voted in to fill the two seats and will be sworn in next month.

During the meeting, Superintendent Kent Edwards recounted the past eight years, noting that Watts and Nickel oversaw $75 million in bond issues, building a new high school and renovating “nearly all other buildings” as part of KPS; “governed three superintendents in three years,” after Brian Maher left, Virginia Moon served as interim and Edwards was hired; and most recently have handled “all things COVID.”

“Thank you for your leadership, your service and your friendship to this great school system,” Edwards told Watts and Nickel.

Also Monday night, the board set its special retreat meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.