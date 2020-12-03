Angel of Hope vigil planned at Kearney Cemetery Sunday

KEARNEY — Parents who have lost a child are invited to remember their loved one at a candlelight vigil Sunday at the Angel of Hope statue at Kearney Cemetery.

The event will be 7 p.m. at the statue, which is just east of the cemetery entrance at 4400 Ave. I. The Rev. Adrian Boykin of Kearney eFree Church will lead the vigil.

Organizer Rhonda Johnson said participants can bring their own candles or use the candles that will be available. Participants also may purchase a $50 brick to help build the patio around the Angel of Hope statue. Masks and social distancing will be required.