An evening honoring Kearney poet, professor Don Welch planned

In addition to his writing and teaching, Stevens hopes to allow the community to recognize a poet who lived humbly in the community, contributed to poetic literacy of Kearney and influenced writers, readers and his fellow residents of Kearney.

“I knew Don fairly well a few years — not through his whole career at all — and why I’ve always said that he was a wonderful poet, and indeed he was, but there was something he was better at and that was teaching,” Stevens noted. “Don was the greatest teacher I’ve ever been around. He was just amazing. He never stopped teaching, even when he was just talking to people.”

Welch died at his home on Aug. 6, 2016, at age 84. He began teaching English at Kearney State College in 1959. Even after he retired in 1997, he still continued to teach classes at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. During his lifetime he published 18 books of poetry.

More than 300 of his poems have appeared in journals and anthologies. He was recognized for his work with the Pablo Neruda Prize for Poetry in 1980.

Stevens believes that Welch helped students get past their blocks to creativity.