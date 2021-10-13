'An American National Parks Quiz' topic of Oct. 19 Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library’s Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 19.

Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour.

The theme is “American Beauty: An American National Parks Quiz.”

Smartphones may not be used to answer questions. The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s Journal. The event is held in the upstairs area of Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St.

This month’s free question is: Which U.S. National Park is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World?

No registration is required. Call Kearney Public Library at 308-233-3277 for more information.