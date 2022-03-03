 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Amy’s Hallmark in Kearney's Hilltop Mall closing its doors

  • 0
Amy's Hallmark - Hilltop Mall

Amy’s Hallmark store at Hilltop Mall was a beacon for customers aiming to express a special sentiment in their gift buying. The business offered a large selection of greeting cards, seasonal gifts and theme holiday ornaments.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The Amy’s Hallmark gift store will close on April 26 at Hilltop Mall.

The closing announcement was made on Facebook and by email, and signs alerting customers to the closing were hanging in the store beginning Monday when the announcement was made.

Stacey Winters, who has managed the store for many years and managed the Rueter’s Hallmark before the Amy’s Hallmark store, said she was unable to provide additional details regarding the closing.

Amy’s Hallmark store at Hilltop Mall was a beacon for customers aiming to express a special sentiment in their gift buying. The business offered a large selection of greeting cards, seasonal gifts and theme holiday ornaments.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney's Faith Christian School eyes a Christian high school

Kearney's Faith Christian School eyes a Christian high school

In the next few weeks, every household in Kearney and within a 15-mile radius outside city boundaries will receive a survey inquiring about community interest in that idea, which has been explored by Faith Christian School’s board and an exploratory committee of parents, grandparents and retired teachers.

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ukrainians go first’: How black and brown people are struggling to escape the Russian invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News