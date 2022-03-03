Amy’s Hallmark in Kearney's Hilltop Mall closing its doors

KEARNEY — The Amy’s Hallmark gift store will close on April 26 at Hilltop Mall.

The closing announcement was made on Facebook and by email, and signs alerting customers to the closing were hanging in the store beginning Monday when the announcement was made.

Stacey Winters, who has managed the store for many years and managed the Rueter’s Hallmark before the Amy’s Hallmark store, said she was unable to provide additional details regarding the closing.

Amy’s Hallmark store at Hilltop Mall was a beacon for customers aiming to express a special sentiment in their gift buying. The business offered a large selection of greeting cards, seasonal gifts and theme holiday ornaments.