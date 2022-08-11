Amy LaVere & Will Sexton to perform in Loomis as part of concert series

LOOMIS — As a musician, Amy LaVere looks for performing spaces that offer a chance to connect with her audience.

“I always thrive in a room where I’m allowed to tell stories and have an intimate space,” she said while traveling with her husband and musical partner, Will Sexton. “I like the diversity of the type of music that Will and I play. We’ve both been doing this long enough that we can read a room and know what kind of show the room requires for all of us to have fun.”

LaVere wants to include everyone in the audience.

“We don’t want to alienate an audience — or ourselves — at any given point,” she said. “Will and I are really good at that.”

The duo will open the final season of the Rehmsworld Concert Series with a 7:30 p.m. show on Friday at The Balcony in Loomis. Tickets are $20 in advance or $23 at the door.

LaVere and Sexton sometimes perform with a band. On this tour, they play as a duo with LaVere on bass and Sexton on guitar.

“I’m traveling with Will Sexton; he’s guitar royalty from Austin, Tex., formerly known as God’s gift to women, now my husband,” she joked. “Will and I travel often as a duo. We have quite a full sound. I play the upright bass. There are percussive elements to the upright and that keeps things moving. Will is not your typical strumming chords cowboy. He’s very creative. I think it makes for a great combination.”

LaVere takes on most of the singing responsibilities while Sexton sings backup.

In a word, LaVere calls their work “thoughtful,” something that benefits from her demure voice.

“I think I was cursed with this very small voice,” she said. “But my heart is so much deeper than my voice pretends. I didn’t get to choose the voice I was born with. I fancy my voice as more of a storyteller’s voice. I’m not an acrobatic singer by any stretch of imagination. I sing in tune, and I think people like my voice, but I don’t think it’s a common-sounding voice.”

NPR’s Robert Siegel said that LaVere “specializes in lyrics that are more barbed than her sweet soprano prepares you for.”

Besides the technical aspects of making music, LaVere relies on the strength of a song’s narrative.

“Conveying the story is the most important thing for me,” she said. “I want people to hear what the lyrics are about.”

She uses the term “sonic movies” to describe the music she makes with Sexton.

“Especially when we’re creating in the studio, I want my songs to take the listener somewhere,” she said.

As a songwriter, LaVere understands her main instrument — the bass.

“If I write a song with my bass, I’ll write a more interesting melody and bass line than if I write with a guitar,” she said. “If I write with a guitar, they all start to sound ‘country,’ and I really think that’s because I’m so limited on the guitar. The process happens all different ways. I’ve written down several different lines since we’ve been driving today, and it ends up in a notebook.”

LaVere generally waits for a sense of creativity to hit. She then gets out the notebooks and looks for the start of an idea.

“I have all these great ideals of wanting to not wait for the Muse and just go to the song writing table everyday,” she said. “That doesn’t really seem to work out for me very often. I’m always writing, but I’m not as prolific as I wish I was — but I’m proud of the ones that have come to fruition.”

LaVere turned 47 in April.

“I’m not longer an innocent girl,” she deadpanned.

When asked how age influences her song writing, LaVere simply said, “A lot, a whole lot, actually.”

And when a reporter said, “Tell me more,” LaVere replied, “no,” and then laughed.

“It really depends on what color of glasses I’m wearing when that question is asked,” she said. “You’ll get a different answer at any different moment.”