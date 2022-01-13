Amherst's Paul Kenney files for reelection to University of Nebraska regents

AMHERST— University of Nebraska Regent Paul Kenney has filed for reelection to the Board of Regents-District 6.
Kenney was first elected in 2016 and he currently serves as chairman of the board after serving as vice chairman in 2020.
“I am thrilled to officially file for reelection to the Board of Regents. I am honored to have been able to serve the people of District 6 during my first term and look forward to continuing to be a voice for hardworking Nebraskans on the Board of Regents,” Kenney said. “I’ve worked to hold the line on budget increases and to keep tuition affordable but there is still work to be done to ensure the University of Nebraska system continues to serve Nebraskans and build a strong foundation for the future.”
Kenney said in a press release he filed with the backing of Gov. Pete Ricketts. U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, all fellow Republicans.
Kenney is an agri-businessman, farmer and rancher from the Amherst area. In 1982, he earned his degree in agricultural economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Kenney’s farming operation is a homesteaded farm that has been passed down through his family for more than 100 years. He previously has served as chairman of KAAPA Ethanol, chairman of the Nebraska Ethanol Board and as a member of Ricketts’ Agricultural Advisory Committee.
Kenney also has served on the Amherst School Board for 16 years, and formerly served as president of the Kearney Area Ag Producers Alliance. He is a member of the UNL Ag Alumni Board, an Amherst volunteer firefighter and a board member of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce.
He and his wife Angie have four married sons and nine grandchildren.