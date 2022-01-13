Amherst's Paul Kenney files for reelection to University of Nebraska regents

AMHERST— University of Nebraska Regent Paul Kenney has filed for reelection to the Board of Regents-District 6.

Kenney was first elected in 2016 and he currently serves as chairman of the board after serving as vice chairman in 2020.

“I am thrilled to officially file for reelection to the Board of Regents. I am honored to have been able to serve the people of District 6 during my first term and look forward to continuing to be a voice for hardworking Nebraskans on the Board of Regents,” Kenney said. “I’ve worked to hold the line on budget increases and to keep tuition affordable but there is still work to be done to ensure the University of Nebraska system continues to serve Nebraskans and build a strong foundation for the future.”

Kenney said in a press release he filed with the backing of Gov. Pete Ricketts. U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, all fellow Republicans.