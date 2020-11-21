Amherst woman had no preexisting conditions but still fought COVID

“It was a big weight lifted off that I knew that we weren’t out of the woods, but we were going in the right direction not the wrong direction like Sunday,” Terry said.

Terry credits McKenzie’s mother, Rhonda Pfeiffer, who is a LPN-C, for informing their children about their mom’s health without giving too many details. Her mother’s friends who work at the hospital also stepped in to care for McKenzie at the hospital and were her “guardian angels.”

“The health care workers are the unsung heroes of this whole COVID crap. There were so many people that were checking in on me that maybe weren’t a part of my care that day, but they were following me every step of the way,” she said.

The family’s dogs, Pardi and Paris, provided Terry some comfort on the nights he returned to an empty house.

“Our two dogs were definitely around me the whole time. They aren’t used to being alone. It’s weird because they could tell something was wrong. They usually don’t leave my wife’s side. Those days I would come home, and they were my shadows,” Terry said.