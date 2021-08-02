Amherst man has been found guilty of third-degree assault

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rayburn told the alleged victim that he would sell him three vapes for $300.

The alleged victim arranged to have Rayburn pick him up at his residence. When the alleged victim got into the vehicle, another male was in the vehicle. The alleged victim knew him only as “Caleb.”

The alleged victim gave Rayburn $300, and Rayburn provided him with a box that had wax in it. The alleged victim said Rayburn was waving the $300 around, and the alleged victim attempted to grab the money back. As he was trying to grab the money, Rayburn allegedly pointed a gun at him and then at his head.

The alleged victim grabbed the gun and knew it was real once he felt it. He also saw bullets in the gun.

The alleged victim described the gun as a black revolver that had orange or green on the barrel but not at the end of the barrel like a fake handgun.

The alleged victim began recording Rayburn and McKeon, and he grabbed two vape pens from the center console. He was able to get out of the vehicle in the 1200 block of 13th Street and ran home.

Later that day, Kearney Police Department officers conducted a felony stop of a vehicle associated with Rayburn.