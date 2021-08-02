KEARNEY — An Amherst man has been found guilty of third-degree assault in connection with a March robbery.
According to court records, Caleb J. McKeon, 18, of Amherst was found guilty of third-degree assault Friday in Buffalo County Court. In exchange for McKeon’s plea of guilty, a charge of a robbery was amended to third-degree assault, and charges of distribution of a controlled substance — concentrated cannabis — and terroristic threats were dropped.
Sentencing for McKeon will be Sept. 30 in Buffalo County Court.
Chase Rayburn, 17, of Elm Creek also is charged in the case with robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, distribution of a controlled substance - concentrated cannabis and terroristic threats. All charges are felonies.
Rayburn is being charged as an adult in Buffalo County District Court. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in June in Buffalo County District Court.
In July, Rayburn’s motion to transfer his case to juvenile court was overruled by Judge John H. Marsh. Rayburn is scheduled to appear Aug. 20 in Buffalo County District Court.
The arrest affidavit details the alleged incident as follows:
Buffalo County Communications was advised at 4:22 p.m. March 26 of a disturbance in the 1300 block of 14th Avenue in Kearney. Upon the officer’s arrival at the residence, the alleged victim, a 14-year-old male, advised that he wanted to buy vapes from Rayburn, who allegedly was advertising items for sale on his Snapchat account.
Rayburn told the alleged victim that he would sell him three vapes for $300.
The alleged victim arranged to have Rayburn pick him up at his residence. When the alleged victim got into the vehicle, another male was in the vehicle. The alleged victim knew him only as “Caleb.”
The alleged victim gave Rayburn $300, and Rayburn provided him with a box that had wax in it. The alleged victim said Rayburn was waving the $300 around, and the alleged victim attempted to grab the money back. As he was trying to grab the money, Rayburn allegedly pointed a gun at him and then at his head.
The alleged victim grabbed the gun and knew it was real once he felt it. He also saw bullets in the gun.
The alleged victim described the gun as a black revolver that had orange or green on the barrel but not at the end of the barrel like a fake handgun.
The alleged victim began recording Rayburn and McKeon, and he grabbed two vape pens from the center console. He was able to get out of the vehicle in the 1200 block of 13th Street and ran home.
Later that day, Kearney Police Department officers conducted a felony stop of a vehicle associated with Rayburn.
Rayburn was identified as the driver, and he advised the officers that there was a weapon inside the vehicle. The front-seat passenger was identified as McKeon.
During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a wallet with $1,560 and a gray Nike backpack containing drug paraphernalia and black revolver with a bright green front sight as well as a box of ammunition. The revolver was loaded with four cartridges.