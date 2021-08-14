Amherst man gets smile back thanks to oral surgeon's Veteran Smile Makeover progam

Jerry was stationed in San Diego, and he served as a boatswain’s mate on the USS Leftwich. His service took him around the world, seeing places like the Persian Gulf, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Korea and the Philippines.

As a boatswain’s mate, Jerry was responsible for refueling while the ship was underway. He was also a landing signalman enlisted where he helped helicopters land safely on the back of the ship. He often would spend three to four days straight on the flight deck and would have to find a place to sleep while he was there.

One memory that particularly stuck with Jerry was when a helicopter went down shortly after takeoff in the Indian Ocean in 1984.

“The pilot lifted up, and he lost his night vision. He lifted up and went straight into the ocean,” Jerry said.

Jerry was on the rescue boat to try to save the helicopter crew. They were able to save one of the men, but two died in the crash.

Another incident Jerry vividly recalled was when the ship collided with the submarine USS Thomas Edison in 1982 near the Philippines when the ships were conducting war games.

“They decided to surface. Well, when they surfaced, they surfaced right in front of us, and we nailed them,” Jerry said.