Amherst man gets probation for assault during robbery
Amherst man gets probation for assault during robbery

  • Updated
KEARNEY — An Amherst man has been sentenced to one year of probation for third-degree assault in connection with a March robbery.

According to court records, Caleb McKeon, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County Court to 12 months of probation for third-degree assault.

In July, McKeon pleaded guilty to the charge. In exchange for his plea, a charge of robbery was amended to third-degree assault, and charges of distribution of a controlled substance — concentrated cannabis — and terroristic threats were dropped.

Chase Rayburn, 18, of Elm Creek also is charged in the case with robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, distribution of a controlled substance - concentrated cannabis and terroristic threats. All charges are felonies.

Rayburn is being charged as an adult in Buffalo County District Court. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in June in Buffalo County District Court.

Rayburn is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 26.

The charges stem from an incident in March when a 14-year-old was allegedly held at gunpoint in a car when he allegedly attempted to purchase vape supplies from Rayburn. Rayburn was identified as the driver of the vehicle, and McKeon was identified as the passenger.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

Caleb McKeon

Caleb McKeon
