Amherst man being charged with robbery in Buffalo County Court

KEARNEY -- An Amherst man is being charged with robbery in Buffalo County Court after a traffic stop of a known vehicle Friday in Kearney.
According to court records, Caleb McKeon, 18, of Amherst, is being charged with robbery, distribution of a controlled substance - concentrated cannabis, and terroristic threats. All counts are felonies.
An arraignment for McKeon was held today in Buffalo County Court. Judge John Rademacher set a bond of $50,000 cash or $50,000 surety. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19 in Buffalo County Court.
A 17-year-old male is also charged in the case with third-degree assault - threatening another in a menacing manner, a misdemeanor, in Buffalo County Juvenile Court. His first court appearance is scheduled for April 13 in Buffalo County Juvenile Court.
Both are currently being held at the Buffalo County Jail.
The arrest affidavit details the alleged incident as follows:
Buffalo County Communications was advised at 4:22 p.m. Friday of a disturbance at 1300 block of 14th Ave in Kearney. Upon the officer’s arrival at the residence, the alleged victim, a 14-year-old male, advised that he wanted to buy vapes from the 17-year-old male, who allegedly was advertising items for sale on his Snapchat account. The 17-year-old male told the alleged victim that he would sell him three vapes for $300.
The alleged victim arranged to have the 17-year-old male pick him up at his residence. When the alleged victim got into the vehicle, another male was in the vehicle. The alleged victim knew him only as “Caleb.”
The alleged victim gave the 17-year-old male $300, and the male provided him with a box that had wax in it. The alleged victim said the male was waving the $300 around, and the alleged victim attempted to grab the money back. As he was trying to grab the money, the 17-year-old male allegedly pointed a gun at him and then at his head. The alleged victim grabbed the gun and knew it was real once he felt it. He also saw bullets in the gun.
The alleged victim described the gun as a black revolver that had orange or green on the barrel but not at the end of the barrel like a fake handgun.
This case remains under investigation by the Kearney Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. If you have information about this case, contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424, or submit a tip using the See it, Say it, Send it App.