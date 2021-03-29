Amherst man being charged with robbery in Buffalo County Court

The alleged victim arranged to have the 17-year-old male pick him up at his residence. When the alleged victim got into the vehicle, another male was in the vehicle. The alleged victim knew him only as “Caleb.”

The alleged victim gave the 17-year-old male $300, and the male provided him with a box that had wax in it. The alleged victim said the male was waving the $300 around, and the alleged victim attempted to grab the money back. As he was trying to grab the money, the 17-year-old male allegedly pointed a gun at him and then at his head. The alleged victim grabbed the gun and knew it was real once he felt it. He also saw bullets in the gun.

The alleged victim described the gun as a black revolver that had orange or green on the barrel but not at the end of the barrel like a fake handgun.

This case remains under investigation by the Kearney Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. If you have information about this case, contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424, or submit a tip using the See it, Say it, Send it App.