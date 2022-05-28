Amherst Country Dances: 127 years and going strong every Saturday

AMHERST — For the last 10 years, Bob and Vera Giffin have had a standing date every Saturday night. They glide around the floor at the local country dance.

Last Saturday evening, the Giffins were among 15 or 20 couples continuing a 127-year tradition. After being held in Miller for decades, the dances moved to the Amherst Community Center in January.

This event started in 1895 and is still going strong, pausing only briefly for COVID-19 two years ago. Attendance is rebounding, and veterans like the Giffins keep coming. “We know some people here, and we get to make new friends, too,” Vera said.

There’s no alcohol, just music, laughter, cookies, popcorn and whatever snacks attendees bring to share. Admission is just $5 per adult; children and teens are free.

As the Giffins and others danced, Jim Cudaback smiled and watched. His foot was in a cast due to a recent fall, but he no longer dances. He just likes to come.

“I love the people. I have fun just watching,” he said. “I remember when people would come and dance for four hours. Now they just dance for three hours. The crowd is younger now, too.”

He said the dances were held in the Miller community hall for at least 80 years, “maybe even 100 years,” but he said the new location is “working out quite well.”

Years ago, Cudaback played the keyboard at the dances. He remembers Ray and Nadine Wentz of Holdrege, who began coming to the dances 50 years ago. “Their grandkids used to come on stage when I was playing. A few years ago, one of them sat by me and watched me play. One fell asleep and hit his head on the keyboard,” Cudaback said.

Young leaders

As dancers begin arriving last Saturday, Henry Cooper sat at a table selling tickets. He and his wife Martha oversee the event. They are their 20s and live north of Mason City.

Martha Cooper began attending the dances with her parents in 2015 and kept coming with Henry after they began dating. “We were looking for something do. It’s fun. We like to talk to the people,” Martha said.

The couple married in 2019. Now, they schedule the bands and set up and clean up the community center. It’s a 45-minute drive from their home to Amherst every Saturday night, “but it was 40 miles to Miller,” Martha said.

During the week, the Coopers drive a truck for Mason City Enterprises, doing custom manure spreading, but on the weekends, they love to dance. They canceled the dance due to weather just once last winter. “The people are pretty determined to come,” Martha said.

As the band lit into “Under the Double Eagle,” Cudaback chatted and joked with the Coopers until they headed onto the dance floor. “These are good young kids. They’re doing a great job,” he said.

Band plays on

At the north end of the room, the band Classic Country played on, with a floor lamp illuminating their music. Band members include guitarists Darold Ostendorf and Steve Young of Gothenburg, and drummer Cliff Keslar of Kearney. They play here every five weeks or so, and they love it.

The band played pop tunes, beloved oldies, a few western songs and more. Judy Smith sat at a nearby table and kept an eye on three-ring binders of music the band brought in. The music and the dancing never stopped.

Other regular bands include Lead Me Home, a worship group from Kearney; Curt Pfeil and Friends from Alma, and Ray Mullen, among others. Martha Cooper said bands are always eager to play.

Happy dancers

About 40 to 60 people show up every week, people like David and Charlotte Lang, who live close to Ravenna. They were a colorful couple Saturday night. David wore a deep aqua shirt and a cowboy hat. Charlotte, a Mary Kay consultant and wedding cake baker, wore a fringe-sleeved jacket and a rose skirt. They’ve been coming to the dances for four years.

“We enjoy the people, the bands and the music. Plus, there’s no alcohol,” David said. Charlotte added, “It’s a wonderful place to come and meet people.”

Out on the dance floor, Connie Ward of Grand Island glowed as her friend Randy Leach led her around. Lillian Larsen showed off her fancy cowboy boots. She and her husband Bruce, married for 57 years, live in Clay Center. They’re regulars here, too.

Halfway through the evening, the Coopers turned on the lights. The band paused, and the dancers sat down at tables for a brief intermission. The Coopers drew ticket numbers; winners received passes or discounts at future dances. Attendees helped themselves to cupcakes and popcorn, homemade peanut butter cookies and other goodies set out on a table up front. Other desserts were for sale, with the money going to help pay the band.

Dim lights

Then the lights dimmed again. Around three sides of the dance hall, tiny twinkling white lights were strung from the ceiling and cast a sheen on the dance floor. “The crowd won’t dance if it’s too bright,” Martha said.

The Coopers love to dance. They took dance lessons from Kirby and Ronda Anderson for “four or five years” and learned to do the cha-cha, the waltz and more. They have a group of eight friends who frequently dance, too.

The couple spreads the word about the dances through the Kearney Hub, Facebook and email. They also print about 15-20 fliers each month and post them throughout the area.

Finally, at 10 p.m., Classic Country set down their guitars. As they do every week, the crowd gathered in a circle on the dance floor, clasped hands and sang “God Bless America.” They bumped fists and said good night.

“This is the only place for dances like this. It’s a lost art,” Martha said. “We just like to see people having a good time.”