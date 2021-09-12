Amherst $9.1M school addition going to a vote

AMHERST — Amherst school patrons soon will have the opportunity to vote on a $9.1 million school bond.

The project at Amherst Public School would consist of new construction and renovation of current facilities. The addition would be about 51,801 square feet of new construction and 12,504 square feet of renovated areas. It would be built to meet the needs of the current student enrollment.

The school will host public meetings at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and Sept. 21 at the west gym at Amherst Public School. The meeting will begin with a tour followed by an informational meeting at 7 p.m. The deadline for online voter registration is Sept. 27, and the last day to register in person is Oct. 1. Ballots for the bond are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 12 to the Buffalo County Election Commissioner.

“Currently our lower elementary — kindergarten, first and second grade — and our cafeteria are across the street. We have our kids crossing the street; it’s a county road so it is open daily. We have our 3-12 that go down and eat in the cafeteria so they are crossing the road daily to go down there. Our K-2 is crossing to come up for specials, for PE and music and everything. That is a huge safety issue with the kids walking back and forth,” said Superintendent Matt Gordon.