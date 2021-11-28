American, storytelling music coming to The Balcony in Loomis

LOOMIS — Singer/songwriter Ray Bonneville makes his bed each day.
That trait remains with him after his military career — and a side career flying bush planes in Alaska and Canada. Looking back on his life, Bonneville expressed gratitude that nothing else from those years shows up in his daily life.
“I was a dumb kid in the Marine Corps,” he said in a interview from his home in Austin, Texas. “I thought the war would be like the movies. When I signed up for the Marine Corps, I was 16-something years old and I was in boot camp at 17. How much do you know about the world at 17? Who does that? Somebody who is running away from something — or towards something that really doesn’t exist.”
Bonneville, 72, spent time in Vietnam.
“I couldn’t wait to get out of there,” he said. “After I got back from Vietnam, I was just counting the days. I remember the day I got discharged. I walked back to my barracks where I had my car. As I walked along, I started shedding my uniform, chucking away my clothes.”
In hindsight, Bonneville understands that all of his life events contribute to his personality — and the stories he tells in his music.
“There are times in my life where I thank the training I had in the Marine Corps, to make things work,” he said. “You know, I’m thankful for the ability to improvise with what I have, as opposed to giving up because I don’t have the right tool. And I still make my bed every day.”
Bonneville will bring his stories, along with his songs, to central Nebraska to perform as part of the Rehmsworld Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Balcony in Loomis. Tickets for the show are $20 in advance. Richie Lawrence will perform on keyboards with Bonneville.
After his military service, the songwriter worked as a cab driver in Boston where he taught himself to play the harmonica between fares. He later began touring the country, with his guitar, playing small shows and eventually opening for the likes of B.B. King, Muddy Waters and Dr. John.
In Loomis, Bonneville will perform music from his catalog of nine albums along with his 10th collection, not yet released.
“I play electric guitar and harmonica and I create percussion with my feet,” he said. “I have a board under each foot. I’m going to sing some new songs as well as some older songs and, really, I’m just coming there to have fun with the audience.”
As for his style of music, critic Jim Withers of the Montreal Gazette describes his sound as “folk-roots gumbo… a languid Mississippi Delta groove, seasoned with smooth, weathered vocals and a propulsive harmonica wheeze.”
During an interview, the musician apologized for his difficulty in finding the right words to express his music. In true singer/songwriter fashion, the reporter’s call woke him up at 10:45 a.m. on a Wednesday morning.
“Using words to describe music has always been a huge challenge,” Bonneville said. “It’s American roots music; it’s storytelling music. I write stories and I lay them on a hypnotic groove, coming from the southern part of America. It’s been dipped in blues and older country music. I think my music has a very accessible feel to it. It’s simple, but deep.”
He grew up in a French-speaking community in Canada.
“I was raised speaking French until my folks moved to the Massachusetts area,” Bonneville said. “From then on, I traveled the world. I lived in Boston, Colorado, New Hampshire, Alaska, Seattle, New Orleans, Arkansas, Texas, France — all of those places have influenced my music.”
In New Orleans, Bonneville learned to take his time with his songs.
“That’s where I learned to just let the music breathe just a little bit,” he said.
Bonneville wrote a post-Katrina ode, “I Am the Big Easy,” ranked No. 1 on Folk Radio’s list of most-played songs of 2008 and earned the International Folk Alliance’s 2009 Song of the Year Award. Jennifer Warnes recently covered the song.
Bonneville considers his songs as something deeper than the kind of music most people hear these days — something catchy with a beat and a hook.”
He often starts with the lyrics.
“When lyrics become deeper with more storytelling, that’s Americana music,” he said. “Today, what they call ‘country’ music isn’t country music. It’s some kind of fabricated music where all the singers sound the same. I can’t even listen to it. It’s corporate music. Thankfully, Americana music is not.”