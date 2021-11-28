American, storytelling music coming to The Balcony in Loomis

LOOMIS — Singer/songwriter Ray Bonneville makes his bed each day.

That trait remains with him after his military career — and a side career flying bush planes in Alaska and Canada. Looking back on his life, Bonneville expressed gratitude that nothing else from those years shows up in his daily life.

“I was a dumb kid in the Marine Corps,” he said in a interview from his home in Austin, Texas. “I thought the war would be like the movies. When I signed up for the Marine Corps, I was 16-something years old and I was in boot camp at 17. How much do you know about the world at 17? Who does that? Somebody who is running away from something — or towards something that really doesn’t exist.”

Bonneville, 72, spent time in Vietnam.

“I couldn’t wait to get out of there,” he said. “After I got back from Vietnam, I was just counting the days. I remember the day I got discharged. I walked back to my barracks where I had my car. As I walked along, I started shedding my uniform, chucking away my clothes.”

In hindsight, Bonneville understands that all of his life events contribute to his personality — and the stories he tells in his music.