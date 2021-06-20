American Red Cross urgently needs all blood donors, especially type O

KEARNEY — The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage.

Since April, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products to meet the needs of trauma patients, elective surgeries and more. Many such procedures were on hold due to COVID-19.

All blood types are needed, particularly type O. With less than half a day supply of type O blood in recent weeks, there is an emergency need for type O donors.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate.