American Red Cross says to check smoke detector batteries this weekend

KEARNEY — The American Red Cross reminds the public to test their smoke detectors when they turn their clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday as daylight saving time ends.

People who are unable to change the batteries in their smoke detectors can call the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department at 308-233-3226 for assistance, but they must provide their own batteries.

Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of your home, including bedrooms. Smoke alarms that are 10 years old should be replaced.

Also, families should create their home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.

Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as a neighbor’s home or a tree where everyone can meet.

“Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half,” said Josh Murray, spokesperson for the American Red Cross Serving Nebraska.

Over the past year, local Red Cross volunteers helped nearly 1,500 people in Nebraska affected by almost 500 home fires.