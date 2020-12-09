American Red Cross blood drive set for Dec. 29

KEARNEY — The American Red Cross will have a blood drive noon-6 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Fort Kearney Chapter office, 520 W. 48th St.

The American Red Cross encourages healthy individuals to consider donating blood. Disruptions, such as busy holiday schedules, winter weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, may cause blood shortages this time of year.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The Red Cross continues to test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether a donor had COVID-19 symptoms.

Red Cross antibody tests may help coronavirus patients who need convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors. Its antibodies may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.