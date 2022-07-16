‘American, patriot:” Kearney Guardsman’s wife beams over recognition

KEARNEY - Stacy Bean said her husband, Joel’s, passion was serving and defending his nation as a sergeant in the Nebraska Army National Guard.

“You know how everyone has a passion? He was an American, a patriot, and he loved serving his country,” Stacy said. “It was his life.”

On Sunday, Joel Bean’s three decades of service to his country will be recognized at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home at the facility’s new armed services memorial.

Motorcyclists out of Eugene, Oregon, are crossing the nation on U.S. Highway 30 en route to Arlington National Cemetery. Along the way, they are thanking service men and women who died serving their country or who, like Joel Bean, spent a great deal of their lives in service to the country.

“It’s very humbling. I’m so honored that they chose to honor Joel,” Stacy said about Sunday’s event at 3:45 p.m.

Stacy said Joel’s name will be added to a memorial wall at the veterans’ home.

She said she feels very grateful to the organizers of the tribute, not just because they’re recognizing Joel for his service, but because the riders are paying tribute to dozens of fallen soldiers.

Earlier Sunday, the Fallen Soldiers Motorcycle Tribute Ride and Memorial Torch will visit Sidney in western Nebraska to salute a fallen service man or woman and thank their family for their sacrifices.

Stacy said her husband wanted to give back to his country.

He suffered a fatal heart attack on March 6, 2018. He had passed physical fitness testing by the National Guard one day before, including a two-mile run.

“It’s just me and the boys, now,” Stacy said.

In his civilian role Joel was a registered nurse.

As a guardsman, he was a leader of the 1074th and 1075th Transportation Units out of North Platte. Guard duty required one weekend per month away at training. As Joel’s responsibilities increased, so did the time he spent training.

The 31 years he spent as a guardsman were filled with duty, challenge and excitement, Stacy said. “He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and he had many other adventures.”

Hardly as humble as a soldier’s quarters, Joel got to sleep in Scotland’s famous Edinburgh Castle during overseas training.

“He was selected to go for a two-week training, and then we got to host one of the men from Scotland,” Stacy said about the exciting times of her 19 ½-year marriage to Joel.

They raised two sons, she said. “There was a lot of routine in our house.”

This fall, both sons will be studying at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Josh, 19, will begin this fall at UNK studying physical education and coaching. Caleb, 22, is majoring in exercise science and is a member of an Army National Guard infantry unit out of Beatrice.

A band teacher at Horizon Middle School, Stacy said it’s amazing how life rolls along so rapidly. She said it will be a thrill Sunday knowing Joel’s service is appreciated.

“It’s still hard to comprehend. The fact that they have chosen my husband to honor is pretty amazing,” Stacy said. “I’m just beaming with pride.”