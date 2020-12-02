American Legion plans soup extravaganza for Give Where You Live

KEARNEY — American Legion Post 52 at 1223 Central Ave. will have a soup extravaganza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday as part of the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live event. Entry will be through the bingo hall doors.
Soups are chili, chicken noodle, ham and bean, and broccoli beer cheese. A donation is requested.
Proceeds will support Kearney American Legion youth programs, including Legion baseball, Boys and Girls State and scholarships.
Donations also may be given at givewhereyoulive.net/american-legion. Face coverings are required except to eat.
