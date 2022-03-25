Amber Lewis will lead Kearney's Horizon Middle School students, faculty

KEARNEY — Amber Lewis has been selected as the new Horizon Middle School principal beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

Lewis has been assistant principal at Horizon since August 2019. Prior to that, she served as a social studies teacher at Kearney High School for 10 years. Lewis will replace Clint Edwards, who was recently announced as the next director of 6-12 education for Kearney Public Schools.

“Mrs. Lewis will be an outstanding principal at Horizon,” stated Jason Mundorf, KPS associate superintendent, who was recently announced as the next KPS superintendent. “She has proven herself to be a committed educator with a focus on kids. She excels at building relationships, and our Horizon students and staff will benefit from her strong leadership skills.”

Lewis has been active in the KPS Multi-Tiered Systems of Support Leadership Team, KHS School Improvement Committee, KHS School Improvement Site Plan, the Strategic Overview Committee and has served as president of the Kearney Education Association.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the wonderful staff and students of Horizon Middle School,” Lewis said. “My goal is to create a positive educational experience for our students at an especially unique time in their lives. When I joined the Horizon staff three years ago, I was welcomed into the outstanding culture that makes HMS such a special place. I have learned so much from the staff here, particularly Mr. Edwards, who has been a great mentor to me. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to be the next principal of Horizon Middle School, and I am proud to continue my career in Kearney Public Schools.”

Lewis received her master of arts in educational administration in 2017, master of arts in history in 2011 and her bachelor of arts in education in 2008 from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. At KHS, she served as Student Council sponsor and Interact sponsor. She was selected for the Keizai Koho Fellowship in 2016, Sister Cities in Dorados Brazil Fellowship in 2015 and the Transatlantic Outreach Fellowship in 2014. Lewis received the Warren E. Schull Adviser of the Year Award from the Nebraska Association of Student Councils in 2017, the Gildersleeve, Stoddard, Stone Award for service to Geographic Education in Nebraska in 2016 and the Buffalo County Youth Advisory Board Positive Adult Mentor Recognition in 2015.