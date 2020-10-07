 Skip to main content
Alzheimer’s Association encouraging smaller neighborhood events for Walk to End Alzheimer’s this year

Alzheimer's Association encouraging smaller neighborhood events for Walk to End Alzheimer's this year

Walk to End Alzheimer's

From left, Susan Bigg, Tami James Moore and Toni Hill lead the group from Team Kearney Dawn Rotary in their neighborhood Walk to End Alzheimer’s event on Sept. 20.

 Carolyn Menke, courtesy

KEARNEY — COVID-19 couldn’t stop the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Rather than holding its annual early fall walk around the lake at Yanney Park, the Alzheimer’s Association invited supporters to set up smaller walks in their own neighborhoods.

So far, 38 groups of walkers have raised $28,000, and more walks are planned through Dec. 31, said Cassandra Larreau-Bailey, the walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Kearney.

On Sept. 20, groups walked in northeast and southwest Kearney and on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

One walk was led by Susan Bigg, whose husband Stan died a year ago after a 20-year ordeal with Alzheimer’s disease. Bigg led Team Kearney Dawn Rotary and then grilled 40 hamburgers and 30 hot dogs to feed the team in her backyard.

In Holdrege, Phelps Memorial Health Center and Holdrege Memorial Homes hosted a socially distanced lunch in exchange for donations. That region’s top fundraiser was Nancy Holscher, who walked in Bertrand.

Larreau-Bailey said the Alzheimer’s Association was dedicated to hosting walks “safely” this year due to COVID-19, so it invited participants to walk anywhere, anytime.

A Promise Garden Ceremony, an annual walk honoring patients with Alzheimer’s, their families and friends, was hosted virtually from Kearney Regional Medical Center. The hospital displayed large paper flowers on its lawn, and some hospital employees walked in honor of the day.

T-shirts will be mailed to individuals who raise $100, Larreau-Bailey said. “We always say our T-shirts are the best $100 T-shirt you’ll ever own,” she added. The association also will mail coupons from Runza for $1 off combo meals.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s was started here in 2005. That year, $2,257 was raised. It has grown in size and fundraising power since. The 2018 event raised $49,000, and last year’s goal was $62,000.

This year, the walk was adapted to limitations of COVID-19.

“We encouraged teams to safely gather and demonstrate the importance of not walking a journey of Alzheimer’s or other dementias alone,” Larreau-Bailey said.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Set up a team

To set up a team to walk to raise money for Alzheimer’s, or for more information, visit alz.org/walk.

Walks for 2020 can be hosted until Dec. 31. For more information, call 308-520-3146.

