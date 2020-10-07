Alzheimer’s Association encouraging smaller neighborhood events for Walk to End Alzheimer’s this year

KEARNEY — COVID-19 couldn’t stop the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Rather than holding its annual early fall walk around the lake at Yanney Park, the Alzheimer’s Association invited supporters to set up smaller walks in their own neighborhoods.

So far, 38 groups of walkers have raised $28,000, and more walks are planned through Dec. 31, said Cassandra Larreau-Bailey, the walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Kearney.

On Sept. 20, groups walked in northeast and southwest Kearney and on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

One walk was led by Susan Bigg, whose husband Stan died a year ago after a 20-year ordeal with Alzheimer’s disease. Bigg led Team Kearney Dawn Rotary and then grilled 40 hamburgers and 30 hot dogs to feed the team in her backyard.

In Holdrege, Phelps Memorial Health Center and Holdrege Memorial Homes hosted a socially distanced lunch in exchange for donations. That region’s top fundraiser was Nancy Holscher, who walked in Bertrand.

Larreau-Bailey said the Alzheimer’s Association was dedicated to hosting walks “safely” this year due to COVID-19, so it invited participants to walk anywhere, anytime.