Always Tyrants plays up the emotional in hard rock

“My dad is a pretty tough guy,” Bechtel said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen him cry but I think the video for ‘Nostalgic’ stirred him up a little bit, too. He started talking to me about the family dog that we have and about the dog we had back then and how much that dog meant to him.”

Bechtel looks for an emotional content in his performance as well, while the other band members strive for precision in the music.

Bechtel describes guitarist Alec Windeshausen as a “note-for-note” type of player.

“Alec thinks it’s extremely important to hit all the notes,” Bechtel said. “He can play the intro to Van Halen’s ‘Hot for the Teacher’ but he doesn’t want to play it live because he’s afraid he might miss a note. For me, I like the punk rock mind-set where we leave the flaws in there, even in the recording. There are some flaws I can hear but it’s cool to leave them in there and let hard rock be hard rock.”

Bechtel wanted to keep the recordings for “These Days” fresh and not “edit them to death.” Using that approach, the band enjoys performing when they can play off the energy of the audience, keeping the emotions accurate and authentic.