‘All Night Strut’ Crane River production features music, dance from 1930s, 1940s

The show features four performers along with a live pit band.

“It’s just so much better to dance to live music than to dance to a recording,” Miller-Scully said. “The actors can play off of the musicians. We also have interaction with the actors and the band. There are moments when the musicians call out to the actors and the actors call back.”

Live music allows the band to adjust the tempos to the moment.

“I think people will recognize all the music; ‘In the Mood,’ ‘Minnie the Moocher,’ ‘As Time Goes By,’ ‘Fascinating Rhythm,’” Miller-Scully said.

Barth believes that the social struggles of the ‘30s and ‘40s helped define and emphasize the era’s social responses.

“During times of war, we really rely on music to help cope with those situations and to allow us to escape from some of those moments,” he said. “And the music and these songs not only reflect those times and the war, but allowed a sense of escape and release and joy.”

Miller-Scully researched popular culture during the 30s and 40s to better understand what kind of movement she wanted to incorporate into “All Night Strut.”