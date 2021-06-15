All Nebraska Tractor drive rolling through small towns around Minden

RIVERTON — Larry Holmberg gets a lot of pleasure and pride from his antique tractor hobby, and it feeds his nostalgia bug, too.

Later this week, Holmberg and several of his friends will help other antique tractor enthusiasts feed their nostalgia bug during a two-day tractor drive in the Minden area.

“We’re driving for two causes, a charity that helps single parents and we’re collecting money for the activities fund for veterans at the home in Kearney, so they can get out and enjoy life a little bit,” Holmberg said about the All Nebraska Tractor Drive.

The event kicks off Friday morning and concludes late Saturday afternoon. An estimated 101 tractors will be rolling through small towns around Minden. They’ll pass nursing homes so residents who were raised on farms can enjoy the spectacle. Holmberg said two busloads of members from the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney will come to Minden on Friday to watch the tractors.

Although the name — All Nebraska Tractor Drive — implies that the Friday-Saturday event is mostly for Nebraskans, participants will be chugging into Minden from a wide swath of the United States.