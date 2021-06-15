All Nebraska Tractor drive rolling through small towns around Minden

RIVERTON — Larry Holmberg gets a lot of pleasure and pride from his antique tractor hobby, and it feeds his nostalgia bug, too.
Later this week, Holmberg and several of his friends will help other antique tractor enthusiasts feed their nostalgia bug during a two-day tractor drive in the Minden area.
“We’re driving for two causes, a charity that helps single parents and we’re collecting money for the activities fund for veterans at the home in Kearney, so they can get out and enjoy life a little bit,” Holmberg said about the All Nebraska Tractor Drive.
The event kicks off Friday morning and concludes late Saturday afternoon. An estimated 101 tractors will be rolling through small towns around Minden. They’ll pass nursing homes so residents who were raised on farms can enjoy the spectacle. Holmberg said two busloads of members from the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney will come to Minden on Friday to watch the tractors.
Although the name — All Nebraska Tractor Drive — implies that the Friday-Saturday event is mostly for Nebraskans, participants will be chugging into Minden from a wide swath of the United States.
Participants from Georgia already had rolled into Minden on Monday and Holmberg was entertaining them at his rural Riverton farm. Other tractor drivers are coming from Tennessee, South Dakota, North Dakota, Kansas and three other states. According to Holmberg, antique tractor enthusiasts enjoy getting together, so word of mouth works well to attract participants to events like the All Nebraska Tractor Drive.
The event will begin Friday morning with breakfast at the Minden Senior Center. At 8 a.m. the tractors will head east from Minden to Holstein, where they’ll see a sodhouse before passing by the 10,000-head KCC Feedlot south of Norman.
The tractor enthusiasts will wrap up Friday’s drive by riding from Norman to Minden for a supper of New York strip steaks.
They’ll make two charity donations on Friday. One of the gifts will help the Be the Gift charity that assists single parents and the other gift will support activities for members of the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home at Kearney.
Saturday starts with breakfast at 7 a.m. The drive begins at 8 a.m. by passing Bethany Home in Minden.
Wilcox-Hildreth High School 4-Hers will serve lunch at the Steve Johnson place near Wilcox. Participants will visit an antique car collection before heading to the Thunderhead Brewery at Axtell and then pass the Mosaic campus on the return to Minden. The All Nebraska Tractor Drive will conclude at 4 p.m.
Holmberg said the line of tractors will follow mostly country roads and average about 13 mph. Sheriff’s deputies and State Troopers will assist when the column of tractors crosses highways.
Holmberg said there still is time to register for the drive. Cost is $125, and it includes all meals, T-shirt, baseball cap and personalized magnet with the entrant’s town name.
As coordinator, Holmberg said he’ll be busy conducting the drive with help from his friends, Nelson Trambly, Donna Wilton and Bill Ground. Three of the planners can help register participants: Holmberg at 402-746-2744, Trambly at 402-746-3810 and Wilton at 402-469-4455.
Because he will be busy coordinating the tractor drive, Holmberg will be loaning his gray 1950s-era Ferguson tractor to his granddaughter, Riley Saunders.
The Minden high schooler said she’s excited to drive the old Ferguson Friday and Saturday and knows how much her grandfather loves his old tractors.
“On a scale of ‘1 to 10,’ he’s a ‘10,’” said Saunders, the fourth generation in her family to drive the old Ferguson.
Holmberg expects to see a lot of old brands Friday and Saturday, including Case, Oliver, John Deere, International, Ferguson, Massey-Ferguson and Allis-Chalmers.
He said there’s a lot to like about old tractors.
“There are no computer chips, and the metal work is heavy, so if the tractor is in a hailstorm you won’t know it,” he said.