All Kearney schools closed for second day; city of Kearney, Buffalo County Courthouse to reopen

KEARNEY - For the second day in a row schools in Kearney and the surrounding area are closed due to a winter storm.

All classes and activities at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney Public Schools and Kearney Catholic are canceled Tuesday. Several schools surrounding Kearney are also closed for a second day.

Offices at the city of Kearney, including the Peterson Senior Center, and the Buffalo County Courthouse will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday after both being closed Monday.

The snow emergency remains in effect in Kearney until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.