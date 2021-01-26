 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All Kearney schools closed for second day; city of Kearney, Buffalo County Courthouse to reopen
breaking top story

All Kearney schools closed for second day; city of Kearney, Buffalo County Courthouse to reopen

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY - For the second day in a row schools in Kearney and the surrounding area are closed due to a winter storm.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All classes and activities at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney Public Schools and Kearney Catholic are canceled Tuesday. Several schools surrounding Kearney are also closed for a second day.

Offices at the city of Kearney, including the Peterson Senior Center, and the Buffalo County Courthouse will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday after both being closed Monday.

The snow emergency remains in effect in Kearney until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News