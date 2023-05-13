KEARNEY — Since her first baby was due June 11, Alexandria Trujillo didn't expect to celebrate her first Mother’s Day until next year.

But that changed April 24 when Trujillo delivered her daughter Bostyn seven weeks early at CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Trujillo, an endoscopy nurse at Good Sam, had been experiencing high blood pressure, but she continued to work while monitoring her blood pressure at home. But by mid-April, “It was higher than what they wanted,” she said. On April 22, she was hospitalized.

Trujillo was suffering from pre-eclampsia, which women can develop after the 20th week of pregnancy. Symptoms are high blood pressure, swelling and albumin in the urine.

Left untreated, pre-eclampsia can develop into eclampsia, which, without warning, can cause seizures or leave the mother comatose. It can also be fatal.

“I was nervous, but when we got to the hospital Saturday, we knew that delivering her early was the plan,” Trujillo said.

“We got to meet our whole team, including a nurse practitioner from the NICU, so we had a little heads up. Everyone was great," she added.

Bostyn is born

On April 24, after a day and a half of bed rest, Trujillo’s obstetrician, Dr. Jesse Loeffler, induced labor. Trujillo delivered a daughter weighing just 4 pounds, 4 ounces. The infant was immediately whisked off to the neonatal intensive care unit.

Little Bostyn did so well in the NICU that she was able to start taking breast milk from a bottle a few days later.

“It was exactly 33 weeks and one day into my pregnancy when she was born, but she did really well. She progressed faster than we thought she would,” Trujillo said

Bostyn gained 8 ounces during her two weeks in the NICU. When the Trujillos took her home Tuesday, she weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces.

By Thursday, when Trujillo took Bostyn to see her pediatrician, Dr. Evin Lackore, she had added 4 more ounces and weighed an even 5 pounds.

“He is really pleased with her growth,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo was discharged from the hospital April 28, two days after Bostyn’s birth, so she and husband Jordan Trujillo “bounced back and forth” between home and the hospital and spent several nights there as well.

“It’s amazing how resilient these babies are,” Alexandria Trujillo said. “She was so early we weren’t sure how developed she would be, but this showed me the resiliency in preemies and just how strong they are.”

NICU notes

Kirsten Burklund, R.N., was one of the NICU staff who cared for Bostyn. Burklund has spent seven of her 14 years as a NICU nurse at Good Sam.

"She was a small little girl, and when we first got her, she was on respiratory support to keep her lungs open. We monitored her vitals — her weight, her temperature, and more — every hour, and then about every three hours, we would do her feedings," Burklund said.

A neonatal nurse practitioner is in the NICU around the clock to "keep their eyes on babies at all times," she added.

In order to go home, babies must be able to take all their feedings in a bottle, whether breast milk or formula; they must be gaining weight; and they must be off all central monitors, Burklund said.

"There can be no monitor events like a dropping heart rate or gaps in oxygen levels," she added. "She had to be able to keep her temperature up with no assistance in an open crib. She had to be able to be placed in a car seat, too."

She believed that Trujillo's training as a nurse was helpful. "The baby world can be very specialized, but having a nursing background helped her understand when we were explaining things to her, especially with these tiny babies who are so specialized," she said.

Going home

Trujillo said the NICU kept Bostyn on a strict schedule, with feedings every three hours. She has mostly retained that schedule now that she is home, although if she wakes up sooner and seems hungry, Trujillo feeds her. She takes between 1.5-2 ounces at each feeding.

“She’s still in the NICU routine. She eats every three hours, and she’s still pretty much sleeping. She’s awake for maybe 15- or 20-minute periods a few times a day,” Trujillo said.

She and Jordan had clothing for newborns and infants waiting at home, but after her birth they searched for baby clothes sized for preemies.

“They are hard to find. We bought every outfit we could find in preemie sizes, but that was just five outfits,” Alexandria Trujillo said.

She described the staff at Good Sam as “incredible,” adding, “Even when I was admitted, and in the NICU, they treat the babies like their own. I knew she was in good hands when I couldn’t be there. I never had any doubts.”

At Bostyn’s check-up Thursday, nurses at the Family Birth Center dropped off a Mother’s Day onesie for Bostyn. Those will be given to all babies born at Good Sam on Mother’s Day.

“Fortunately, the nursery was ready at home,” Alexandria Trujillo said. ”We weren’t quite mentally prepared, but everything was ready.”

Jordan is a fertilizer technician at Grazcyk’s Lawn and Landscaping. Bostyn’s grandparents are James and Tami Hoatson of North Platte, and Bobby and Melanie Trujillo of Kearney.

The new parents will spend Trujillo's first Mother’s Day at home, quietly. “We’ll be keeping Bostyn in because she is so little,” she said. “We’ll enjoy our first weekend together as a family.”