Alcohol inspections held in Custer, Dawson counties

LEXINGTON — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have conducted alcohol inspections at businesses in Dawson and Custer counties.

During the afternoon and evening of Dec. 7, investigators conducted inspections at 10 businesses in Custer County. Four of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 40%. Only one business failed to check the minor’s ID.

During the evening hours on Friday, investigators conducted inspections at 12 businesses in Dawson County. Three of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 25%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.

This project was supported in whole or part by grant under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.