AirCare transports one driver from car-semi crash Wednesday in Gosper County

SMITHFIELD - One person was transported by AirCare to a Kearney hospital Wednesday following a car-semi crash in Gosper County.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 23 and Road 434 one mile from Smithfield. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the Malibu was driving north on Road 434 when it failed to stop, entered the intersection and collided with the semi driving on Highway 23.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu is believed to have failed to yield at a stop sign, said Cody Thomas, NSP spokesperson.

AirCare transported the unidentified driver to Good Sam. The Malibu passenger was transported to Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege, and then to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was transported to Phelps Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries. No patient condition information was available for anyone involved in the crash.

Highway 23 was temporarily closed while the crash was being investigated and debris was cleared from the roadway.

Smithfield is located between Bertrand and Elwood on Highway 23 in Gosper County.