 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story topical

AirCare transports one driver from car-semi crash Wednesday in Gosper County

  • Updated
  • 0

SMITHFIELD - One person was transported by AirCare to a Kearney hospital Wednesday following a car-semi crash in Gosper County.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 23 and Road 434 one mile from Smithfield. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the Malibu was driving north on Road 434 when it failed to stop, entered the intersection and collided with the semi driving on Highway 23.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu is believed to have failed to yield at a stop sign, said Cody Thomas, NSP spokesperson.

Smithfield car-semi

AirCare transported the unidentified driver to Good Sam. The Malibu passenger was transported to Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege, and then to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was transported to Phelps Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries. No patient condition information was available for anyone involved in the crash.

Highway 23 was temporarily closed while the crash was being investigated and debris was cleared from the roadway.

People are also reading…

Smithfield is located between Bertrand and Elwood on Highway 23 in Gosper County.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

20 graduate from 2022 Leadership Kearney

20 graduate from 2022 Leadership Kearney

During a two-year program that includes 10 sessions, participants attend a series of educational outings in which they learn about the functions of Kearney’s government, its economy and other key elements on which the community is built.

Watch Now: Related Video

Anger, questions, condolences follow Texas school shooting from around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News