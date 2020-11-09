Air Force jet fighter technician Ron Darby became 'go-to' guy for Saudis

KEARNEY — Life is an adventure if you’re not afraid to “cross the street,” said Ron Darby.

He grew up on a farm between Hazard and Pleasanton, and spent 30 years in Saudi Arabia, including 11 years in the U.S. Air Force honing the technological skills he tapped throughout his military and civilian careers keeping jet fighters in the air.

Darby’s initial goal was to be the best technician on his team. Ultimately, he sought to be the best leader for the organizations placed under his control.

“It applies to anyone, if you’re the guy working at the Ford dealership or on an irrigation system, if you apply yourself and know more than anyone else, you become the go-to guy,” Darby said about his philosophy.

It was in the wheat fields of the United States where Darby’s adventure began.

In 1970, after he graduated from Pleasanton High School, he joined a custom harvest crew working the Wheat Belt. After that summer, in March 1971, Darby enlisted in the Air Force. He demonstrated the aptitude to work with avionics — the instruments, such as autopilot and radar, that enable aircraft to fly in marginal conditions or, in the case of military aircraft, to boost their efficiency as weapons of war.