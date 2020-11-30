AgWest owner went from hobby brokerage to full-time enterprise

HOLDREGE — AgWest Commodities serves more than 2,500 customers from 10 offices in Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado and Iowa. Twenty of its 47 employees are based at company headquarters in Holdrege.
It’s a success its founder, majority owner and Chief Executive Officer Steve Knuth, could not have imagined on June 21, 1999, when he launched the business.
“I look back at how risky that was,” Knuth said, noting that it was three days before his one-year anniversary of sobriety after 27 years of alcohol addiction.
When he passed the test to be a commodity broker in 1990, he hoped to get a few customers from among the farmers he served as manager of TriCo Farm Service’s fertilizer loading station 10 miles north of Alma.
The fertilizer company was owned by his brother Dewey from 1971 until he sold it to Cargill in 1997. Knuth continued to work for Cargill for 18 months.
He described his initial home-based commodity marketing business in the early 1990s as a “hobby brokerage” with 20-25 customers.
Knuth became intrigued with commodity trading when a 1988 drought created ups and downs in the prices farmers could get for their crops and livestock. He watched those changes in the fertilizer office on DTN machines that showed futures from the Chicago Board of Trade and Mercantile Exchange, and wondered who came up with the numbers.
Knuth began educating himself by reading commodity marketing books and attending seminars by well-known speakers in the field. “I was gonna figure out how to beat the markets,” he said.
When asked how someone who admits to partying during most of his one year of college could grasp the complexity of the business, Knuth said he’s always been good at doing math in his head. He and his siblings learned that skill while attending a one-room rural school — he went through seventh grade — north of Oxford near their family farm.
“Mostly what it takes is a burning desire to learn what it takes to be good at it,” he said.
Also affecting his learning curve was his alcohol addiction. “With all addicts, it’s either ‘not in’ or ‘all in’ with whatever they’re doing,” Knuth explained.
Along the way, he realized that risk management isn’t about beating the markets.
Instead, farmers and livestock producers needed help to create marketing plans, execute sales and/or use other risk management tools. “That’s the foundation of deciding to do something different. No one is going to beat the markets,” Knuth said.
AgWest’s Revenue and Profit Management system allows employees to monitor commodity cash prices and futures markets to meet sales targets set in customers’ written marketing plans and their financial goals.
One year after his final drink on June 24, 1998, following a third time in treatment, Knuth decided to quit his Cargill job and go into commodity marketing full time.
His first employee was Susan Platt, a co-worker at TriCo and Cargill, and his significant other. Knuth said she was instrumental from AgWest’s beginning and became a co-owner before her death in an Oct. 16, 2003, car accident.
As the business grew, up to a dozen people were working wall to wall in Knuth’s house across a county road north of the TriCo site.
He moved AgWest Commodities to a larger location near the Holdrege airport in 2006. The current headquarters on the west side of Holdrege was built in 2012.
He now owns two-thirds of the company, with some employees owning the rest, and spends approximately five hours a month at the headquarters.
“When you have a death happen, like Susan’s death, it changes how you think,” Knuth said when asked about his role as CEO. “... You realize things can happen in a millisecond.”
He developed the business so it would continue in good shape if something happened to him. “I was working myself out of a job,” Knuth said, while approaching retirement age.
The business plan has allowed him to focus on other activities, especially those related to addiction recovery.
He started in 2008 as a foundation board member for Norton, Kansas-based Valley Hope, where he was in rehab in 1989 and 1992, and joined the general board in 2016.
Knuth volunteered to be interim CEO last July when there was a need and became full-time CEO on Nov. 1.
“I didn’t expect that at 67 years old, I was going to inherit 600 employees,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.