AgWest owner went from hobby brokerage to full-time enterprise

Knuth began educating himself by reading commodity marketing books and attending seminars by well-known speakers in the field. “I was gonna figure out how to beat the markets,” he said.

When asked how someone who admits to partying during most of his one year of college could grasp the complexity of the business, Knuth said he’s always been good at doing math in his head. He and his siblings learned that skill while attending a one-room rural school — he went through seventh grade — north of Oxford near their family farm.

“Mostly what it takes is a burning desire to learn what it takes to be good at it,” he said.

Also affecting his learning curve was his alcohol addiction. “With all addicts, it’s either ‘not in’ or ‘all in’ with whatever they’re doing,” Knuth explained.

Along the way, he realized that risk management isn’t about beating the markets.

Instead, farmers and livestock producers needed help to create marketing plans, execute sales and/or use other risk management tools. “That’s the foundation of deciding to do something different. No one is going to beat the markets,” Knuth said.