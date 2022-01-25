 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Agencies partner for prescribed fire training in Elm Creek
GRAND ISLAND — The Central Platte Natural Resources District will host a volunteer prescribed fire school Feb. 19 in Elm Creek.

The training will be from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Attendees will learn how to burn safely for CRP renovation, grasslands management, invasive species control and wildlife habitat improvement; and will be invited to future burn demonstrations to get field experience after receiving training.

The training will be at the Elm Creek Village Center located at 535 W. Boyd Ave. in Elm Creek. There is no registration fee. Lunch will be provided.

RSVP for the lunch count with Tyler Hillmer at 785-821-4275 or tylerhillmer@gmail.com by Feb. 17.

Feb 19

- 8:30-9 a.m. — Registration, coffee and rolls

- 9-9:30 a.m. — Welcome and introductions, Tyler Hillmer, Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department

- 9:30-10:15 a.m. — Uses and benefits of prescribed fire, Bill Hiatt, CPNRD

- 10:15-10:45 a.m.— Prescribed burning equipment and safety considerations (hands on, weather permitting)

- 10:45-11 a.m. — Morning break

- 11 a.m.-noon — Fire behavior, Bill Hiatt, CPNRD

- Noon-12:45 p.m. — Lunch

- 12:45-1:45 p.m. — Writing a burn plan and burn unit preparation, Jake Keating, Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District

- 1:45-2:15 p.m. — National Weather Service — Fire weather overview, Shawn Rossi, NWS-Hastings

- 2:15-2:30 a.m. — Afternoon break

- 2:30-3:30 p.m. — Conducting a prescribed burn, Mark Alberts, Central Platte Rangeland Alliance

- 3:30-3:45 p.m. — Central Platte Rangeland Alliance, updates and accomplishments, Alberts or CPRA member

- 3:45-4 p.m. — Wrap-up and questions

