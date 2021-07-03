Ag-related, growing exports topics of Nebraska Ag Summit in Kearney in August

Ambassador Branstad is scheduled to provide remarks during lunch. A former Governor of Iowa and Iowa House member, Branstad served as Ambassador to China from 2017-2020 after being appointed by President Donald Trump.

“We are excited that Ambassador Branstad will be able to join us this year and share his expertise on topics influencing our state’s agricultural industry and economic growth,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “We hope everyone who shares in our mutual vision to grow the state will join Gov. Ricketts and us in Kearney this year to strategize for the way forward.”

The summit officially will kick off on the evening of Aug. 3 with a reception and banquet hosted by the Nebraska Diplomats. During that event, numerous diplomats and Nebraska businesses will be recognized for their contributions to the state’s economic success during the previous year.

“The banquet is a chance to pay tribute to the community and business leaders who continue to drive progress in our state and make an impact throughout their regions,” said Nebraska Diplomats President Tim O’Brien. “We hope many of our summit attendees will also consider RSVP’ing for the diplomat banquet.”