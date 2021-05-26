Ag groups make Kearney part of statewide trip to encourage use of ethanol-blended fuels

KEARNEY — To highlight the importance of renewable fuels, Cooperative Producers Inc. Premier Stop in Kearney hit the gas on ethanol-blended fuels by offering customers discounts recently on E10, E15 and E85.

For the event, Kearney Premier Stop partnered with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Ethanol Board and Renewable Fuels Nebraska. More than 300 drivers participated.

“We are really drawing attention to the renewable fuels industry that we have here in Nebraska, whether that’s ethanol or biodiesel,” said Kurtis Harms, the Nebraska Corn Board director of Communications. “As part of Renewable Fuels Month, we all travel to different gas stations throughout the state. We’ll partner with those stations that are offering higher blends of ethanol because ethanol is very important to our corn farmers.”

Since 2006, one month has been dedicated to recognizing the benefits of renewable biofuels by the Nebraska governor. Throughout May, promotional events are held at stations like Kearney Premier Stop, during which customers could save 30 cents off of E15, 30 cents off of E30 and 85 cents off of E85.

Drivers were greeted at each pump and shown the ethanol blends that were compatible with their vehicle’s model year.