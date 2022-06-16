Ag economy outlook focus of Buffalo County Democrats meeting

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Democrats’ next monthly meeting is 7 p.m. Monday at the Kearney Public Library.

Lori Potter, former Kearney Hub reporter and freelance Flatwater Free Press contributor, will be the featured speaker

Potter will address issues that threaten Nebraska’s ground/surface water and agricultural economy; the impact of state and local policies and legislation on the quality of Nebraska water and land; and actions that can be taken now to avoid reductions in water quality and quantity.

The presentation will highlight the agriculture economy as the largest economic driver in Nebraska, with one in four jobs related to agriculture.

The Buffalo County Democrats encourage registered Democrats to attend and gain valuable local and state information.

Individuals who want additional information or want to be added to the email list can send an email to buffalocountydemocrats@gmail.com. Individuals who are unable to attend in person may request the Zoom link at the above email.