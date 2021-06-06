After year off, Comstock Windmill Festival back with nine acts lined up

Nuxoll looks for bands “on the way up.”

The festival began in 1999 and featured Glenda Lynn from Texas performing in front of an audience of about 300. The next year newcomer Brad Paisley saw the audience swell tenfold to 3,000. In 2001 the audience grew another ten times to 30,000 to see the Oak Ridge Boys and Alabama.

“This is a canyon converted to an amphitheater,” Nuxoll said of the performance area. “There’s a bottom flat area that’s surrounded by hills that basically makes it a natural amphitheater. We’ve always used the principle of no VIPs and that everybody is important. You can stand on the left side or you can sit on the right side or you can sit on the back side or you can sit on the hills surrounding the stage. The acoustics are next to perfect.”

In the quiet of rural Nebraska, the sound travels 10 miles from the 2nd Wind Ranch.

“We don’t have a grandstand or a bandstand to bounce the music back and forth,” he said. “You just hear it once. The sound here is as good as it gets. And it’s the only concert venue in the United States where you’re surrounded by windmills.”

This year’s lineup features musicians booked for 2020. Last year’s festival was canceled due to the pandemic shutdowns.