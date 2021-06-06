 Skip to main content
After year off, Comstock Windmill Festival back with nine acts lined up
top story

After year off, Comstock Windmill Festival back with nine acts lined up

Comstock Windmill Festival

The Comstock Windmill Festival began in 1999 and has grown during the past two decades. After missing the 2020 show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returns June 10-12 at Comstock, about 75 miles north of Kearney.

 Comstock Windmill Festival, courtesy

COMSTOCK — Henry Nuxoll, founder of the Comstock Windmill Festival, enjoys telling stories about the loyalty of fans and musicians alike.

“I had a guy call from Arizona, 70 years old,” Nuxoll said. “He said, ‘We’ve been to Comstock before and had the time of our lives there.’ He asked if I knew who he was and I said, no. ‘I’m Ed Johnson and I announce the women’s volleyball games. We’ve been to Sturgis a number of times and I almost died in a motorcycle accident, but we had the time of our lives at Comstock.’ So this guy is world-traveled in sports and entertainment and he’s driving all the way from Arizona to our festival.”

Logan Mize

Logan Mize will headline the last day of the Comstock Windmill Festival. The annual event, June 10-12, will feature nine country acts, food trucks, camping and what founder Henry Nuxoll calls a natural amphitheater. “The sound here is as good as it gets,” he said.

Nuxoll knows of many excuses for not attending Comstock Windmill Festival but one of them doesn’t fly with him.

“‘Too far’ is not a good one,” he said. “We also have three gals coming from California for the third consecutive year. You would think you could find something between Comstock and California but they come here. So ‘too far’ is no excuse and ‘too old’ is no excuse. We have 80-year-olds coming.”

This year’s festival features nine acts over three days, June 10-12, at the 2nd Wind Ranch outside of Comstock, about 75 miles north of Kearney. Admission ranges from one-day passes for $52 to a three-day pass for $131. Reserved and primitive campsites, along with food trucks, will also be available.

Nuxoll looks for bands “on the way up.”

Mark Wills

Country artist Mark Wills has charted 16 singles on the Billboard country charts including “Wish You Were Here,” “Back at One” and “I Do (Cherish You).” He will headline the Comstock Windmill Festival on June 10.

The festival began in 1999 and featured Glenda Lynn from Texas performing in front of an audience of about 300. The next year newcomer Brad Paisley saw the audience swell tenfold to 3,000. In 2001 the audience grew another ten times to 30,000 to see the Oak Ridge Boys and Alabama.

“This is a canyon converted to an amphitheater,” Nuxoll said of the performance area. “There’s a bottom flat area that’s surrounded by hills that basically makes it a natural amphitheater. We’ve always used the principle of no VIPs and that everybody is important. You can stand on the left side or you can sit on the right side or you can sit on the back side or you can sit on the hills surrounding the stage. The acoustics are next to perfect.”

In the quiet of rural Nebraska, the sound travels 10 miles from the 2nd Wind Ranch.

“We don’t have a grandstand or a bandstand to bounce the music back and forth,” he said. “You just hear it once. The sound here is as good as it gets. And it’s the only concert venue in the United States where you’re surrounded by windmills.”

Chris Janson

“Our theme has always been ‘The Best of America’s Young Country,’” said Henry Nuxoll, founder of the Comstock Windmill Festival. “We catch them on the way up featuring acts that demand a million dollars now.” Chris Janson will perform on June 11.

This year’s lineup features musicians booked for 2020. Last year’s festival was canceled due to the pandemic shutdowns.

“Our theme has always been ‘The Best of America’s Young Country,’” Nuxoll said. “We catch them on the way up featuring acts that demand a million dollars now. We had them when they were $15,000 to $20,000 to $75,000. We started with Brad Paisley 20 years ago and booked him three years in a row. That tells you how the artists like this venue.”

The organizer related a story about a member of the Oak Ridge Boys who said, “We’ve been a lot of places before but never this field. We love it here and we’ll come back whenever you want us to.” The band played Comstock four times during the years.

Once the bands hit the big time, their fees go up. The only way to pay for the big name bands is to sell VIP tickets, something Nuxoll refuses to do.

“It’s best to bring a lawn chair so you can sit wherever you want,” he said of Nebraska’s biggest pasture party.

Comstock Windmill Festival

When: June 10-12

Where: 2nd Wind Ranch north of Comstock

Admission: $52 one-day pass, $131 three-day pass

Contact: 308-370-1023; windmillfestival.com

Schedule

June 10

6 p.m. — Shelia Greenland

8 p.m. — Jason Prichett

10 p.m. — Mark Wills

June 11

6 p.m. — Lucas Hoge

8 p.m. — Allie Colleen

10 p.m. — Chris Janson

June 12

6 p.m. — Josh Gracin

8 p.m. — Chevel Shepherd

10 p.m. — Logan Mize

