After two years of no pool Bertrand community to get new $2.5M water park

BERTRAND — After passing a $2.5 million bond last year, construction is taking place on a new swimming pool in Bertrand.

The former pool was built in 1964 and was plagued with issues, including inability to recirculate water in the baby pool and shifting of the pool deck due to moisture getting underneath it. The village was unable to fix the pool deck due to the east wall of the pool falling apart.

The Bertrand Area Community Foundation conducted four community visioning sessions beginning in March 2017 to gauge what people are proud of in the town and what their dreams are for Bertrand. The top four community priorities for the town of 750 from all four age groups are for a health and wellness center, a shooting range, a water park/zero-entry pool/splash pad, and more ways to utilize the Bertrand Rodeo Arena.

A bond of $2.5 million was passed in May 2020 to build a new pool. The village also received a $200,000 private donation, and they also are applying for grants, said Bertrand Village Clerk Lori Vinzant.

Demolition of the old pool began in May 2021, and RMV Construction of Kearney has begun the construction on the site.