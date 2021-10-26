After the passing of her husband from rare dementia Janet McKee slowly crawls out of the darkness

She describes herself as still so “emotionally brittle” that she cannot hear words of hope or encouragement or love or caring without breaking down.

“After he died, I would go to the barn and get an extension cord or a rope, and Mark was there. Everything was exactly where Mark had left it. Everything smelled like him and sounded like him, and I couldn’t start to heal until I got away,” she said.

Out of the darkness

Janet did not plan to move. She focused on simply getting out of bed every morning. Then, on Easter weekend, she was contacted by a family who wanted to buy her house. They were moving back to Dawson County to farm and raise their children. The house was not on the market, but she realized that perhaps it was time. “This place had to go to the right people,” she said. “I was last surviving member of the family to live in that house. I didn’t want it to go to just anybody.”

That family turned out to be the right people. “They are picking up where Mark and I left off,” she said. “Selling the house was the beginning of finally coming out of the darkness.”