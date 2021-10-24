After slow start new Minden subdivision fed on its own success

Question: What contributed to the success of the addition?

Osterbuhr: “Our authority works very closely with the city of Minden. It was successful because we finally put in the streets, curb and gutter, and utilities. We used marketing through local realtors and building through area contractors. When the sticks started going up in the air people got interested. The first houses went up in 2000.”

Question: What types of housing are in the addition?

Osterbuhr: “The majority is single family units, but it has multiple family. A Lincoln investor owns seven rent-subsidized duplexes, and there are two privately owned duplexes. In all there are 42 housing units in Phase 1 and four of the five commercial lots are occupied.”

Question: How is Minden West Estates benefiting the community?

Osterbuhr: “We’re generating tax and utility revenue for the community. We’re opening up older homes in the community as people are buying new homes in the development, and we’re providing housing for new people moving into our community.”

Question: How many lots are in the addition, and how many housing units were built?