After slow start new Minden subdivision fed on its own success

MINDEN — The leader of the Minden Community Redevelopment Authority said expanding housing opportunities is a challenge in his community of 3,100, and that it took time before Minden’s efforts bore fruit.
The town essentially was landlocked for new housing development until about 2000. About that time vacant farm ground west of town became available. Having that land to build on was a breakthrough, said banker Arlen Osterbuhr, chair of the Minden Community Redevelopment Authority. He said Minden West Estates sat idle several years until a handful of homes cropped up.
After the new homes were occupied and local contractors became involved, development of the new subdivision fed on its own success.
Osterbuhr recently talked about the history of Minden West Estates and the lessons learned in the development of residential and commercial property in his community.
Question: What was the goal in putting together the Minden West Estates?
Osterbuhr: “Minden is very landlocked. When this land became available at auction, the city leaders thought it would be nice if we could purchase the ground and make it available for growth. A Minden resident bought it with the idea for growth for the community. The Minden CRA is the statutory mechanism that allows a municipality to buy property for development. Initially we tried to develop it without the utilities, streets and the curb and gutter. We just started it with gravel streets.”
Question: What contributed to the success of the addition?
Osterbuhr: “Our authority works very closely with the city of Minden. It was successful because we finally put in the streets, curb and gutter, and utilities. We used marketing through local realtors and building through area contractors. When the sticks started going up in the air people got interested. The first houses went up in 2000.”
Question: What types of housing are in the addition?
Osterbuhr: “The majority is single family units, but it has multiple family. A Lincoln investor owns seven rent-subsidized duplexes, and there are two privately owned duplexes. In all there are 42 housing units in Phase 1 and four of the five commercial lots are occupied.”
Question: How is Minden West Estates benefiting the community?
Osterbuhr: “We’re generating tax and utility revenue for the community. We’re opening up older homes in the community as people are buying new homes in the development, and we’re providing housing for new people moving into our community.”
Question: How many lots are in the addition, and how many housing units were built?
Osterbuhr: “Phase 1 residential lots, all 42 of them, now are full. One of the five commercial properties still is for sale. With Phase 2 there are 30 residential lots available. Builders sold almost all of the homes in Phase 1 before they were complete. Our goal was to have businesses with employees locate in the commercial lots between the railroad tracks and residential lots.”
Question: What surprised you about the success of the project?
Osterbuhr: “Most all of the houses were sold prior to being completed. Once this took off people were very interested and the homes started selling.”
Question: What were some of the hurdles to overcome?
Osterbuhr: “Dealing with infrastructure. We put in a water tower and had to run water and sewer and electrical and telephone lines out there. Civil defense and fire sirens were needed. And there were several people who didn’t believe Minden needed the development. They didn’t feel it would be successful because of the location and cost. Lots were about 103 feet X 125 feet. They sold for $10,000 in the early days and $12,500 later. If we started selling lots in Phase 2 today, it would be much higher than $12,500.”
Question: What work has begun on Phase 2?
Osterbuhr: “Streets have been platted along with the utility trunk lines around the development. And we’ve already started selling the commercial lots. We would like to get started on the development very soon. It’s been very exciting.”
Question: What is the goal for the Phase 2 addition?
Osterbuhr: “We would like to continue to build the single family residential properties. Right now it’s going to be kind of the same as Phase 1, with single family homes.”
Question: Are there other housing goals the community wants to address?
Osterbuhr: “The city is addressing rehabilitating existing homes. I believe a committee has been put together to research that. There is another housing development in Minden. It’s called the Lempka Subdivision.”