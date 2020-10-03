After months of planning, UNK ready to celebrate homecoming week

The annual lawn display competition and pep rally follow at 5 p.m. Monday near the Bell Tower, where eight finalists for homecoming royalty will be announced.

Saadi’s favorite homecoming event, the lip-sync contest, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in the Health and Sports Center, followed by the crowning of UNK’s homecoming king and queen.

“That’s always fun to watch,” Saadi said of the contest that’s sure to feature wacky costumes and energetic performances.

All lip-sync contestants will wear face masks and shields, and seating will be arranged with proper spacing for audience members.

Instead of the traditional downtown parade, UNK is hosting a Loper Spirit March beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. The procession will start at the Health Science Education Complex on campus and continue along University Drive before ending at Cope Fountain.

Approximately 500 to 600 Lopers, including Chancellor Kristensen, are expected to participate. UNK’s homecoming royalty, fraternities and sororities, residence halls and athletic, cheer and dance teams will be represented, along with campus police, ROTC, LPAC and Christian Student Fellowship.

Fans also have the opportunity to see Loper student-athletes in action.