After KVFD administrator faces small fire in home, he emphasizes importance of smoke detectors

KEARNEY — Jason Whalen regularly teaches the importance of smoke detectors.
Early this morning he lived it.
Around midnight Whalen, administrator of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, his wife Gayle and their two kids were asleep in their house east of Kearney when smoke detectors sounded. Jason's first thought was that an electronic device had overheated and started a fire.
When he investigated Jason found an small fire with his water heater in the basement utility room. The fire had started melting the plastic when he turned off the breaker and extinguished the flames. Only the water heater was damaged.
Whalen shared his experience today on his Facebook page.
“If we did not have properly working smoke detectors in our home that are regularly tested, it would have only taken a few minutes for smoke and fire to engulf our basement and likely our home as we all were asleep, maybe never waking up due to the toxic smoke,” wrote Whalen.
The Whalens have the Nest smoke detector system that is connected through an app on Jason’s phone. The app runs self-checks on the detector devices throughout the house and will send a text about any problems with the system, or locations of a fire.
“They just paid for themselves many times over,” Whalen said today.
Whalen emphasized the importance of residents having smoke detectors in every room of their house, including bedrooms and utility rooms. If possible, detectors should be interconnected so when one activates they all activate.
The Whalens’ bedroom is upstairs and on the opposite end of house from the utility room. Had his bedroom detectors not been interconnected with all the others in the house, including the utility room, he might not have known about the fire until it was fully involved.
“It’s best and nice that they’re all connected, but any smoke detector is better than none,” he said.
Today, Whalen bought his family a new water heater.
Whalen stressed that smoke detectors should be replaced every 10 years, batteries replaced twice a year and tested monthly. Residents also should have a home escape plan in the event of a fire, and an outside meeting place for everyone to meet after evacuating the house.
Anyone needing help to make a home escape plan may contact Whalen at Kearney Fire Station One at 308-233-3226.
