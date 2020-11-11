After hearing COVID-19 situation 'dire' from health leaders, Kearney City Council asks Board of Health for recommendation on action

According to Bill Calhoun, CEO of Kearney Regional Medical Center, without the community’s help, the pandemic will continue taking more and more lives and crippling the area’s economy.

“We need more to happen at a community level,” said Calhoun.

He joined Schnieders and Robert Messbarger, the physician that the City Council previously appointed to head the Kearney Board of Health, in urging the council to compel more people to take responsibility for the community’s health and safety.

“We need the public’s help,” Calhoun said. He and Schnieders and Messbarger said it will be months before Americans can be vaccinated against COVID-19, so slowing the spread and giving medical professionals some relief requires basic precautions.

Messbarger said masks are a strong first line of defense because they trap many of the respiratory droplets that carry coronavirus through the air. Social distancing is another layer of defense. Hand washing, sanitizing surfaces, limiting time in enclosed areas and avoiding gatherings with unknown people who might be infected are other strategies, Messbarger said.

Employing those strategies will be necessary to avoid being infected or to not infect others.