As schools return to in-person learning after a five-month hiatus from the classroom, area schools are ready for students to be “back where they’re supposed to be.”
“We’re super excited to get the kids back in the building,” said Kearney Catholic High School Principal Matt Rogers. “Just having teachers back the past couple days has breathed new life into the building,” which seems representative of many schools in the Two Rivers Public Health district.
However, the first day of school isn’t exactly going to look like it did a year ago. Even though students are reporting to classes again, many will be mask-clad, getting their temperatures taken and washing their hands a few extra times.
Many of these changes come at the recommendation of the Two Rivers Public Health Department, which serves Buffalo, Dawson, Kearney, Phelps, Gosper, Franklin and Harlan counties.
According to emergency response coordinator Christine Fankhauser, Two Rivers developed a long list of various recommendations for schools with several different scenarios based on its Risk Dial.
The scenarios range from green, where there are minimal cases of COVID-19 within the community and minimal effect on the health care system, to red, where there is a significant increase in positive cases or a large percentage of positive cases that potentially may overwhelm the local health care system.
For the first week of school this week, Two Rivers said schools are in the orange zone, an "elevated risk."
According to Fankhauser, Two Rivers can only give recommendations to schools. The schools then develop their own plans. However, Two Rivers has made itself available to whichever schools ask for it, and has been working with multiple districts in the lead-up to the semester.
“Anytime any of the schools wanted to sit down with us, we would have however many meetings they wanted to make sure everyone was comfortable with the reopening plans,” Fankhauser said.
One recommendation for the yellow zone is that facial coverings be worn at all times for grades K-12.
KCHS
Kearney Catholic High School decided to require masks last week.
“We think that gives us the best chance to stay in school with as minimum a disruption as possible,” Rogers told the Hub Tuesday.
According to Fankhauser, should a positive case be detected in a school, but everyone is wearing masks, the number of people needing to quarantine would be reduced.
“When you have somebody who is COVID-positive, if they’re wearing a mask, that prevents the spread of the virus to others,” Fankhauser explained. “You might have heard the phrase, ‘My mask protects you; your mask protects me.’ If somebody has the virus, they might not know it. They might sneeze; they might cough; and the mask would catch that. When everyone is wearing masks, then that significantly reduces the risk, then there’s not likely to be a huge quarantine.”
Wearing masks is just one of the pieces in the puzzle to KCHS’s back-to-school plans, which also include extra sanitization and distancing as much as possible.
“The nuts and bolts (of teaching), that doesn’t change at all,” Rodgers said. “We’re excited to get the kids back in there, in the classroom environment, and work with them and their faith life.”
Mass is also a part of the schedule at KCHS. While the kids definitely would wear masks to the faith service, as well, some of the finer details still are being worked out, Rodgers said.
The same is true for sports and extracurriculars.
“We’re going to try to go ahead,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, it’s a week-by-week thing, I think. We don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like yet, but we’re moving ahead as much as we can.”
KPS
Kearney Public Schools first introduced its reopening plan at the end of June, featuring different plans depending on what the risk levels are for that particular school.
The district has created a risk-dial, separate from Two Rivers', which may even change from school to school. However, for the first day of school, KPS is in the yellow zone.
Desks are being arranged in a more spread-out format with students facing forward and not in a “pod” format, as much as possible. Students and staff also are getting their temperature taken twice a day: once in the morning and once at lunch. The full outline of procedures can be found at KearneyPublicSchools.org.
July 17, the district announced it would be adding masks to its plan.
“We anticipate that there will be strong advocates as well as a strong opposition to the change in our plan,” Superintendent Kent Edwards said at the time. “However, this will better protect our students and staff and will ease some fears as we return to the school year in person.”
For the first day of sixth grade at Sunrise Middle School on Wednesday, many students who entered the school seemed to be wearing their own masks from home. Many also seemed to be using them as a fashion statement with everything from solid colors to Pokemon patterns adorning their face coverings.
If students or staff members do not have a mask, the schools are providing them.
Lexington
Lexington Public Schools also will require students, staff members and visitors to wear masks, according to a July 15 Lexington Clipper-Herald report.
The LPS school year is slated to begin Monday.
All learning will take place in the classroom, the Clipper-Herald reported, but online learning will be made available to students who receive education via an individualized education plan or 504 team, or are in a directed quarantine. After school programs also will be available.
According to information provided to LPS parents, all students are required to wear masks in school vehicles, during passing periods, in lunch lines and during any other time social distancing is not possible. Students will be disciplined if they refuse to wear masks.
Students may wear their own masks or LPS will provide the masks for them. Masks must be cloth, multilayered disposable fabric or other approved face coverings.
To practice social distancing, the Clipper-Herald reported, preschool through fifth graders will be isolated to their classroom groups during the day. The students will eat lunch and play exclusively with students from their classrooms.
The district also will enforce frequent handwashing in all buildings and it frequently will clean and disinfect buildings.
Minden
Masks will be a requirement at Minden Public Schools when school starts today, but students will be given mask breaks when social distancing is available, according to a letter to parents from Minden Public Schools and Kearney County Health Services. Students and staff will sanitize their hands upon entering the building, each classroom and cafeteria.
The school will not administer daily temperature checks unless warranted at this time, but they ask parents to monitor their student’s daily health and temperature. If students do have a fever, they can return to school 24 hours after being fever-free without fever-reducing medication.
There will be no self-serve items for students during meals in the cafeteria. All food will be served by gloved employees. Students are allowed to bring lunches from home, but they are not permitted to share food with others.
Holdrege
Holdrege Public Schools adjusted its COVID risk-level on Monday, just a few days shy of the first day of school today. The school created a plan with different scenarios for different risk levels: low, moderate, high or severe. Before Monday, Holdrege was a moderate risk but based on information from local health care professionals at Phelps Memorial Health Center and Family Medical Specialties in Holdrege, the school now will be enforcing its high-risk plan.
Holdrege Public Schools Superintendent Todd Hilyard said that Phelps County has been “fairly lucky” with 39 cases since March, but they are aware of what is happening in the area.
“The hospitals in Kearney have more than a handful of people in each. I think a lot of the logic from our health care professionals locally that recommended we transition to orange had more to do with it being a preventative measure with school starting,” Hilyard said.
The high-risk plan involves masks being worn throughout the day with increased attention to social distancing, safe hygiene practices and implementation of frequent disinfecting in high traffic areas. Students will have their temperature checked upon their arrival to school. If a student does have a fever, they will be able to return to school after 72 hours of being fever- and medication-free.
Preschool through fourth grade students will eat lunch in the cafeteria with social distancing, and fifth through 12th-grade students will have a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria with social distancing.
While students are currently in school full time, Hilyard recognizes that there may come a time that hybrid models of in-person and virtual learning may be put in place.
“We are lucky enough now that we are still going to be able to provide as normal of an environment as possible in the abnormal world we live in,” he said.
