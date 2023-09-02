HOLDREGE — Zack Swanson, 16, couldn’t stay awake around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2005.

He had played in the homecoming football game the night before and was on the road at dawn heading to an early morning football practice.

As he hurried along Highway 6/34 between Holdrege and Atlanta, he fell asleep. He plowed into a semi head-on.

“I must have pulled the (steering) wheel to the left. It was perfect timing to hit that semi head-on,” he said.

A Cambridge woman driving to Kearney saw the accident. An off-duty EMT, she stopped and raced over to Swanson as he tried to crawl out of his vehicle. She made a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. “That woman saved my life,” Swanson said.

He remembers the first responders. He remembers the nurses at what is now CHI Health Good Samaritan. He remembers the 13 surgeries that saved his leg, and the four surgeries that followed.

That accident wrecked his dreams of playing football at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He started drinking.

Looking back, he doesn’t know if he’d be alive today without family, friends, caring counselors, Alcoholics Anonymous and faith in God.

Swanson will speak Friday evening before the 10th annual Light up the Night for Mental Health Glow 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by Richard Young Behavioral Health Center. Held at Yanney Park, it will support the needs of people who are being treated for mental health issues.

40 days and nights

Swanson spent 40 days at Good Sam. When he was released, he plunged into depression. “For a year afterward, I was on a lot of painkillers and opiates. I had been focused on playing college football, but football was taken away from me,” he said.

“All my friends and peers were doing things I couldn’t do. I started drinking to deal with the loss of my future,” he said.

He studied business administration in college in Lincoln, ”but I didn’t get too far.” After working briefly in Lincoln, he returned to the family ranch outside of Holdrege.

He wasn’t yet 20 years old, but he was drinking so heavily that his parents were concerned. “My family would do anything for me, but only I could change. No one could do that for me,” he said.

For the next 11 years, he drank. “All my friends were moving on, getting married, having kids, and I was stuck in neutral,” he said.

A sign

One day, he noticed a sign in the basement of his parents’ new home that asked, “What if you woke up tomorrow with only the things you thank God for today?”

He began to ponder that. He was no longer a church-goer, but he began to pray for things he knew he couldn’t live without: his family, friends, his health and well-being.

He didn’t know it then, but now he realizes that God “was starting to work on me.”

For an entire year, he prayed. At last, on his own, he went to Valley Hope, an inpatient treatment facility in Norton, Kansas, and stayed for 21 days.

“I thought I was going for the right reasons, but I think I went to get people off my back. I was still drinking as I was talking to God,” he said.

When he came home, he returned to the same job, the same house and the same life. “Three months later, I was miles more miserable than I had ever been,” he said.

He headed back to Norton. He took two T-shirts, jeans, shorts, his Bible and the Alcoholics Anonymous book he had been given during his first stay. This time, he said, he was “all in.”

A second chance

He “completely surrendered” his life to God and the AA program. He recognized that AA was “a tool that God has given me,” he said. A week after he arrived, a counselor took him aside and said, “You were here before, but I really see you this time.”

Swanson prayed and listened to what people were telling him. At first, he doubted that it would work. “This stuff is hard. I thought I had done everything I could to quit alcohol, but realized I hadn’t not completely surrendered to God and given myself to the program,” he said.

“So many people were there to help me, but I had never let them in at that point. I never wanted to accept their help,” he said.

This time, he did. That stay lasted 30 days. He was told that he’d have a better chance of long-term success if he would go to a sobriety house in Hastings where he would have a job and chores and be under the watchful eye of the house manager. He decided to go.

“I had surrendered and let people give me the help they wanted to give me. It wasn’t going back to my regular life after just three weeks,” he said.

‘The Change’

During his six months in Hastings, he made friends with people in the AA program. As he attended frequent AA meetings, he could see in people what they call “the Change.’ People seemed enlightened. I wanted what they had,” he said.

He feared those people had never been in the dark place he’d come from, but his sponsor assured him they had, and had found a way to move forward.

“At meetings, they said, ‘Don’t give up before the miracle happens. The more meetings you go to, you will eventually have a spiritual moment,’” he said.

He kept praying. He kept a tight grip on the AA Twelve Steps. “I hadn’t realized I couldn’t do it on my own. Now I prayed for God to take the burden off me,” he said.

It worked.

A new life

When he returned home on May 7, 2015, his life began again. After soul-searching, he realized he loved firearms. He now has a full-time job painting and engraving firearms. He markets his skills on Facebook.

“I found something I love, and there’s no end to what I can learn,” he said.

He became reacquainted with an old friend, Allisa. “Once we got back into contact after my recovery, my life was in an absolutely different place. I’m just grateful she’s never had any reservations about my past. We’re building a great life,” he said.

They were married on Sept. 11, 2021, and are expecting their first child in January. Swanson is also a devoted stepfather to Allisa’s eight-year-old daughter. They live on Swanson’s family ranch outside of Hastings.

The battle never stops, “but I believe that if you surrender to God and allow people in to help you and point you in the right direction, an amazing change can happen in your life,” he said.

“It won’t come overnight, but I have done things that I never imagined,” he said.

“I have a wonderful home and a business I enjoy. I really enjoy going to work,” he said. “My family, and the love that our daughter has for Jesus, amazes me,” he said.

Light Up the Night

Swanson began helping with Light Up the Night seven years ago because his sister, Lacey Witt, is behavioral health director at Richard Young. “I’m not a runner, but watching those people run at night is cool,” he said.

This year, when she asked him to speak before the run, he said yes.

Witt has watched Swanson’s struggles and addiction. “He was very sick. He had multiple hospital stays,” she said. He had been diagnosed with diabetes. Alcohol was also affecting his pancreas. He had put on weight.

“Once he stopped drinking, no more diabetes,” she said. He lost weight as well. “He doesn’t give himself as much credit as he deserves,” she said.

Witt knows her brother faces a lifetime struggle, but he is not alone. “There is no medication and no certain therapy. Giving it to God is about the only forceful way to treat something like this,” she said.

“Since he’s gotten saved, he’s had one blessing after another. He has a knack for helping others and leading others to God,” she added.

What he’s learned

Swanson still has ups and downs, but he has learned a lot.

“In my experience, alcohol and drugs are the number one tool people use to deal with loss or disappointment or insecurities, but it’s not the tool for the job,” he said.

“When you go to treatment, they give you tools to cope, but if you don’t open the tool box during your ordinary life, you won’t get anywhere. Alcohol leads only to jail, institutions or death. That’s been proven time and time again,” he said.

“I know where I’m going to turn. I’m going to turn to Jesus, my sponsor and my peers in AA.”

He stays in touch with Steve Knute, the former CEO of Valley Hope, who is involved with South Central Area Recovery Inc. in Holdrege, a place where people facing addictions and other issues can go 24 hours a day to play pool, attend meetings and find fellowship and support.

Swanson has also served as a sponsor for others with addictions and has spoken publicly about his journey to sobriety. He was reluctant at first, “but if God wants to use me in that way, I said OK,” he said.

He has deep respect for the people who work at Richard Young and treatment centers, but he said each person must make his or own surrender during the recovery process.

“That route isn’t the same for each person. All I can do is tell them what worked for me,” he said. “ Ultimately, it’s up to them.”