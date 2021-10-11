After 82 years, the Harmon Park Sonotorium will get its face-lift

KEARNEY — A group led by Kearney High School band director Nathan LeFeber has raised $590,000, and, coupled with city sales tax revenue and coronaviris stimulus funds, it appears the money now is available to restore and enhance the Sonotorium at Harmon Park.

Approval of the plans and specifications for the project is on the Kearney City Council agenda for Tuesday. As part of the meeting’s consent agenda, the Sonotorium’s approval is considered noncontroversial so it can be voted on without discussion and is virtually ensured to pass.

In 2019 when LeFeber described his vision for the Sonotorium the council’s reaction was supportive and positive.

“Seeing what you’re doing is awesome,” Mayor Stan Clouse said. He predicted fundraising would be a success.

Built in 1938, the concrete structure at Harmon Park in central Kearney has a stage that’s used for summer concerts and other performances.

LeFeber’s vision for the Sonotorium included upgraded lighting, sound system and backstage rooms. Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden said that the facility also could use ADA accessibility, facade restoration, power/electrical upgrades, improved sound system and a permanent roof over the stage. He also recommends lighting the south end of Harmon Park.

