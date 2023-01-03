After 42 years in Buffalo County Courthouse, Jan Giffin shifting focus

KEARNEY – County Clerk Jan Giffin said she struggled with the decision to retire.
After more than 42 years as a courthouse employee – 16 as clerk – she said it was difficult stepping away from the job and responsibilities that had been a part of her life for so long.
Giffin is among three longtime officials at the Buffalo County Courthouse who are retiring this year. The other two are Treasurer Jean Sidwell and Clerk of District Court Sharon Mauler.
Sidwell served as county treasurer for 40 years, and Mauler had a 45-year courthouse career. On Thursday, the three candidates who were elected to replace them will be sworn in. They are County Treasurer Brenda Rohrich, Clerk of District Court Cheryl Stabenow and County Clerk Heather Christensen.
Roy Meusch also will officially begin his term this month. Meusch was elected county assessor and was temporarily appointed to that position when Assessor Ethel Skinner departed.
Giffin agreed to answer a questionnaire about her 42-year courthouse career:
1. Name: Janice I. Giffin
2. Title: Buffalo County clerk
3. Number of years in current office: 16
4. Number of years as county employee: 42-plus years
5. Your motivation to seek elective office: I was hired in 1980 as an employee of the treasurer’s office, served as the deputy county treasurer since 1983 and then in 2006 the current county clerk at the time was not seeking reelection. I saw that as an opportunity to continue to serve the public and then to also broaden my knowledge and service to Buffalo County.
6. What you liked most about your work: I have had the honor and privilege to work with some awesome elected officials who also value serving the citizens of Buffalo County.
7. What you liked least: As a county official you face many challenges, but you work through those experiences. Remembering who you want to be as you serve the public helps to direct your focus.
8. Reason you remained in office so long: It has been my honor and privilege to serve and I really never considered leaving county government.
9. Most important change you experienced: During my term many things have changed and I will reflect on just a couple of significant ones. The first change would be the increasing number of Buffalo County employees and the switching to bi-weekly payroll rather than once a month. The second change would be trying to continually improve the process of the Board of Equalization property valuation protest filings in order to meet the required deadlines.
10. Share one or two of your most memorable experiences: I have had the opportunity to issue marriage licenses for couples that included two of my grandsons and six of my nieces and nephews. I also celebrated when I could change an unpleasant situation with a citizen to a positive turnout for both of us.
11. Your plans for retirement: I look forward to other new opportunities for myself, but for now I am giving myself time to adjust. My husband Leroy and I look forward to having the time to make plans together.
12. Advice to anyone considering public service: Always remember who you are serving. Serve with integrity and be strong in your commitment to service. Sometimes it is hard to keep smiling even when your heart is hurting, but do it anyway.
