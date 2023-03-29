COZAD — Senja Stephens never gets tired of “Messiah," not even after 31 years.

She’ll be the mezzo soprano soloist Sunday evening when the Axtell Area Oratorio Society presents its 63rd performance of Frideric Handel’s masterpiece. Stephens first appeared as a soloist in 1992.

She began singing in “Messiah” when she was an Axtell High School student in the mid- to late 1980s.

“Our choir teacher J. Rodney Wendell was leading ‘Messiah.’ He encouraged a lot of us in the choir to sing in the chorus, so I did,” she said.

In 1992, Wendell invited her to become a “Messiah” soloist. By then, she had earned a degree in music education, majoring in vocal performance, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“I was a soprano then,” she said. “I did it nearly every year after that except for the year I was pregnant with my youngest daughter and ‘Messiah’ was the same date as her due date,” she said. That daughter is now 24 years old.

Then there was 2019, when a snowstorm hit the area on Palm Sunday afternoon. Stephens lived in Arapahoe then. “We took off really early, but we couldn’t even see the road, so we called and said we weren’t going to make it,” she said.

Wendell led the first AAOS performance of “Messiah” in Axtell in 1958 and continued until 2020, when it was canceled due to COVID-19.

After Wendell died at the age of 93 in October 2020, Stephens and her friends vowed not to allow the “Messiah” tradition to die. “They were adamant that it continue. I was on board, too,” she said.

Last year, with COVID under control, the oratorio returned with Wendell’s daughter Andrea Wendell Wheeler at the podium. Wheeler had taught music for 40 years in Cadillac, Michigan. Now retired, she returned to Axtell after the death of her husband in 2020.

Initially, Wheeler was nervous about stepping into her father’s shoes, but in January 2022, she agreed to do it. “I’m going to do the best I can to honor Dad. I love ‘Messiah,’ and I want everyone to keep sharing it,” she said then.

She’s back this year. At a recent rehearsal at Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell, she grew teary listening to the 60-member chorus rehearse. Her father was listening high above, she knew.

Other soloists this year are soprano Bethany Rouse of Lincoln, tenor Brandon Watson of Lincoln, a former music teacher in Axtell, and bass Brett Epperson of Hastings.

Stephens recalls the soloists she has shared the stage with over the past 31 years: “People from everywhere. We had one tenor from Chicago and one from Boston. I’ve sung with a whole array of tenors,” she said.

She said the oratorio is “so engrained into my being” that she doesn’t have to rehearse extensively. She begins roughly two weeks before the performance.

An elementary school music teacher in Cozad who lives with her husband, Kim, on a farm east of Cozad, she said her voice “is always in pretty good shape,” but she confessed that she’s tired, in a good way, after the performance.

“I look forward to ‘Messiah’ every year, the music and the people. It’s really a special thing. A lot of the people in the orchestra and the chorus are from where I grew up,” she said.

“Many of us were students of Rodney’s, and that’s a really special part of ‘Messiah,’ let alone the greatness of work itself," she said. "This is the legacy he left for all of us."