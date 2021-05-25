After 2020 lockdown, The World opening back up; volunteers, location need for summer drive-in

Those events have gone well, largely because they’ve been blessed with a good many volunteers, Orr said.

The challenge with the outdoor theater also involves volunteers, namely, can The World count on enough free helpers to show up for weekend movies?

“The problem is staffing. It’s the key to the whole deal,” Orr said.

He said The World made a key hire recently with the appointment of Kearney native Taylor Moore as the new house manager. Orr had been performing those duties, but it will be good to have Moore shouldering the house manager responsibilities, Orr said.

Moore replaces Executive Director Bryce Jensen, who pieced together the pop-up theater for The World to inject much-needed income into the nonprofit’s cash flow.

A number of donors and volunteers stepped forward to aid the pop-up last year. A projector was donated, along with the time and equipment to erect a makeshift screen at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

Orr said Monday he isn’t certain whether The World could build another open-air theater on the same spot because the fairgrounds also is knocking off the dust after a long pandemic hibernation.