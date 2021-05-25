After 2020 lockdown, The World opening back up; volunteers, location need for summer drive-in

KEARNEY — One year ago the nonprofit World Theatre followed the lead of other entertainment venues and closed as the coronavirus threatened the health and safety of patrons.
This year, as the pandemic loosens its grip in Nebraska, The World is wrestling with a reverse set of challenges. Rather than deciding whether to lock up, The World’s new dilemma is how to safely reopen its 1927 Vaudeville theater for motion pictures, live performances and other events.
In addition, The World’s leadership is hearing from the public that last year’s pop-up outdoor movie theater was such a hit, they want more drive-in movies.
“That first month was crazy with 200 cars in there every night,” said Mark Orr, chairman of the World Theatre Foundation Board.
He said Monday his organization seems to be successfully reopening its theater in downtown Kearney. While the place was closed to performances, leadership kept the back door unlocked so carpenters, electricians and other tradesmen could transform The World’s balcony, stage and backstage areas.
The $700,000 renovation also included a new look in the lobby area. On the south side there now is a lounge and on the north side stands a replica of The Sweets Shop that was popular in the 1940s.
Orr said The World has carefully reopened. A few films have been screened, the theater has hosted some special events, and there’s been a live performance.
Those events have gone well, largely because they’ve been blessed with a good many volunteers, Orr said.
The challenge with the outdoor theater also involves volunteers, namely, can The World count on enough free helpers to show up for weekend movies?
“The problem is staffing. It’s the key to the whole deal,” Orr said.
He said The World made a key hire recently with the appointment of Kearney native Taylor Moore as the new house manager. Orr had been performing those duties, but it will be good to have Moore shouldering the house manager responsibilities, Orr said.
Moore replaces Executive Director Bryce Jensen, who pieced together the pop-up theater for The World to inject much-needed income into the nonprofit’s cash flow.
A number of donors and volunteers stepped forward to aid the pop-up last year. A projector was donated, along with the time and equipment to erect a makeshift screen at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Orr said Monday he isn’t certain whether The World could build another open-air theater on the same spot because the fairgrounds also is knocking off the dust after a long pandemic hibernation.
“We have that great projector that was donated last year, and people are asking, ‘What can we do to help?’” Orr said, but with so many details unanswered, he said the biggest question involves whether there will be an opening night for the pop-up.
“We’re not far enough along yet to say when we’ll start,” Orr said.