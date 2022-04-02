After 2020 debacle, new faces of Buffalo County GOP won’t allow repeat

KEARNEY — Retired Kearney pediatrician Sue Greenwald is among the new faces of the Buffalo County Republicans.

Greenwald and other newcomers — some of whom refer to themselves as “patriots” — were selected Thursday night for some of the county GOP’s top leadership roles.

Disappointed by the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, the new faces have been looking for ways to be more active as Republicans.

For Greenwald, the opportunity to get involved came when the Nebraska State Board of Education proposed controversial changes to state health education standards. Greenwald worried the teaching standards dangerously exposed children and teens to information that was inappropriate for their age or that might desensitize them to sexual materials and leave them vulnerable to abuse.

Greenwald co-founded Protect Nebraska Children to fight the proposed standards.

Protect Nebraska members and members of similar organizations — about 400 in total — vigorously opposed the proposed standards when the state Board of Education discussed them in Kearney.

The proposed standards have been shelved, but Greenwald said she and her group are vigilant in case the issue resurfaces.

She said she became involved in politics because doing so may have been too risky for others.

“I don’t have a job to be fired from or a child who could be harassed at school,” she said.

On Thursday night at the Kearney Public Library, after GOP delegate votes were counted, Greenwald emerged with one of the local party’s top leadership posts: state committeewoman. Kirby Wilson was elected state committeeman.

Selected as delegates to the state convention, where the party’s plank is drafted and candidates gather support, were Heather Bentley, Judy Derr, Barb Fitzgerald, Cynthia Foote, Jeremy Gove, Aaron Hughes, Larry Mason, Daniel Moos, Anthony Putnam, Monty Shultz, Janet Steffen and Susi Wilkinson.

Alternates are Brad Brandt, Jim Brooker, Julie Brooker, Paul Burger, Vicki Gilliland, Timothy Hanley, John Lowe, Frances Madsen, Linda Smedra, Trenton Snow, Alex Straatmann and Amy Wilson.

Elected as Buffalo County’s top GOP officers were chairman Joe Maul, vice chairman James Clark, secretary Peg Fong and treasurer Brenda Schultz.

Fanchon Blythe, recruitment chair for the Lancaster County Republicans, said the fresh faces selected as delegates and leaders for Buffalo County are part of a trend sweeping Nebraska. Blythe said the fresh faces represent grassroots energy, the kind who will go door-to-door telling people about the party, staking out yard signs and collecting donations, which are the lifeblood of politics.

About 600 attended the Lancaster County GOP convention. Blythe said attendance has been high at other county conventions.

Attendance at Thursday’s Buffalo County event approached 150. Because of fire codes, limits were placed on the number of people allowed into the meeting rooms.

For a spell, the gathering became loud enough that some library patrons complained, and Kearney Police officers were dispatched to quiet the meeting back into order.

“What we have is a bunch of motivated and mobilized Republicans,” said one of the participants.

After the business meeting was complete, Gov. Pete Ricketts arrived to deliver the send-off for the Buffalo County Republicans.

He warned against allowing divisive issues to split the establishment Republicans and the energetic new guard.

“If conservatives divide, the liberals will win,” Ricketts said.

The governor recited a litany of GOP strengths and a list of Democrat failings.

“Their administration has policies in place that will continue to run up the debt. Conservative leadership matters. In 2024 we need to retake the White House so we can put our country back on track and be the great nation we’re meant to be,” Ricketts said as he exited. “Now let’s win some elections.”