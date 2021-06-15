After 14 hours of questioning jury seated in Oxford sex trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — Two women and 12 men were selected to sit on the jury for the trial of an Oxford man charged in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

Jury selection in the trial of William J. Quinn, 57, of Oxford began Monday and continued into Tuesday afternoon in Furnas County District Court at Beaver City. After 14 hours, the jury was seated by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be 12 members of the jury and two alternates who will hear Quinn’s case, which is presided over by Judge David Urbom.

Opening remarks are set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Quinn faces five counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of manufacturing-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of possession-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of enticement by electronic communication device and one count of child abuse.

He pleaded not guilty to all 15 counts in September.

The trial is scheduled until June 25.

Omaha attorney Mallory Hughes will be representing Quinn and Corey O’Brien of Lincoln is prosecuting for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.